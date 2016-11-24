Dashcam the new tool in fighting crime

This dash cam image resulted in police issuing fines for driving with passengers in a vehicle's tray.

PERSONAL dash cameras are the latest crime fighting tools to be employed in Imbil, according to an official police report.

Footage taken at Christmas last year of three people riding unrestrained in the back of a ute along Yabba Rd was one example of the trend, with the driver receiving an infringement notice.

Police also report a number of thefts have taken place in Imbil in the past month, and are advising residents to take precautions to combat this by remembering to lock their doors and cars.

Many of the reported crimes were the result of property carelessness, they said.

Residents were reminded of the need to ensure they have fire plans and ensure their safety at the Imbil Rural Watch meeting, with the hottest time of the year just around the corner.

The next meeting will be held next Saturday, December 5.

Also, the final blue light disco for 2016 was held by the Mary Valley Blue Light Association at the Kandanga Hall on November 18.

More information on next year's events can be found at the Mary Valley Blue Light Facebook page.