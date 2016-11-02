Dash Cam: Only seconds from horror in near miss

IT WAS one of the last things Neville Norman wanted to see while driving northbound on the Bruce Hwy between Tiaro and Maryborough.

It was the sight of a semitrailer locking up its brakes, smoke billowing out from its tyres and finally swerving on to the other side of the highway that made his stomach drop.

But it wasn't the only close call he would see that day. After overtaking the truck, Neville witnessed in his rear-view mirror the very same vehicle drift on to the other side of the Bruce Hwy again before correcting and preventing a head-on collision with another truck by a matter of seconds.

Neville Norman's dashcam captured the moment a semi-trailer drifted into the oncoming lane, missing another semi-trailer by just seconds. Contributed

In the space of ten minutes, Neville witnessed the truck driver narrowly miss oncoming traffic twice, and it was all caught on his dash cam.

"It could have been disastrous," Neville told the Chronicle.

"I had my daughter's kids in the car at the time.

"What I was mainly concerned about, is when you see the semi's brake lights come on and see all the smoke when he started to swerve, I lost vision of what's coming in the opposite direction.

"All I could think was, 'geez - how close was that,'" he said.

The two near-misses Neville witnessed are among countless close calls that go unreported each month but reinforce the message from Fraser Coast police for motorists to be cautious.

Dash Cam: near miss on the Bruce Highway: It was one of the last things Neville Norman wanted to see while driving northbound on the Bruce Hwy between Tiaro and Maryborough which he captured on dash cam.

Police have been urging drivers more than ever to know the Fatal Five following October, the Fraser Coast's deadliest month in years for road accidents.

In the last month there have been three fatal crashes on the Fraser Coast with another three people killed in deadly incidents just north and south.