35°
Dangerous wildfires to Gympie's south and north

Arthur Gorrie
| 6th Nov 2016 2:27 PM
DANGER: Major fires are burning to Gympie region's south and north and residents have been warned to take action.
DANGER: Major fires are burning to Gympie region's south and north and residents have been warned to take action. Alistair Brightman

FIRE fighters are working to contain a large vegetation fire at Gheerulla, near Kenilworth and Moy Pocket.

And to the north, residents at Dundathu, between Maryborough and Hervey Bay have been warned that "leaving is the safest option for survival.”

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service says two of its crews are on the scene at Gheerulla, near Oakey Creek Rd.

They say the blaze, which broke out earlier today, is causing no threat to property at this time and firefighters are working to strengthen containment lines.

Residents in the area are being advised that the fire is causing significant smoke haze and people suffering any respiratory problems are urged to close windows and doors and stay inside, with any medications close by.

Authorities say the warning extends to those who may be experiencing any sort of discomfort from the smoke.

Drivers are warned of possibly decreased visibility and are asked to drive with caution and to conditions.

Anyone with property under threat should ring Triple-0 immediately.

Meanwhile, near Maryborough, 11 fire crews, including two helicopters have been involved in fighting a large bushfire near Dundathu.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services is advising residents in the vicinity of Dundathu (north east of Maryborough) to enact their bushfire plan.

At 12.30pm a large bushfire was located in the vicinity of Dundathu Road and Starview Road, Dundathu.

The fire is described as fast moving and dangerous.

Crews say it is moving southwards at speed and is expected to impact the areas of Dundathu Road and Starview Road, Dundathu.

"This fire is moving quickly and firefighters are experiencing difficulty in controlling it,” a spokesman said.

"Spot fires may occur ahead of the fire front and embers are also being thrown from the fire.

"The fire is expected to impact on the Dundathu community and there is a chance that some property may be lost.

"Residents near Dundathu can expect power, water and mobile phone supplies may be lost in the area over the next several hours.

"It will be very hot and windy and as the fire approaches it may become increasingly difficult to see, hear or breathe.”

Residents are being strongly advised to leave now if their plan is to do so or if they don't have a plan.

"Leaving is the safest option for survival,” a spokesman said..

"Well prepared and defended homes can offer safety during the fire and may be defendable.

"Currently, six fire crews are working to contain the blaze with a further five en route, but firefighters will not be able to protect every affected property and residents should not expect a firefighter at their door.

"Residents are advised to call Triple Zero (000) if their property comes under threat.”

EARLIER:

NINE fire crews and a helicopter are on the scene of a fire on the corner of Dundathu Rd and Prawle Rd in Dundathu.

Urban and rural fire crews are on the scene and emergency services have closed off public access to Prawle Rd.

Gympie Times

Topics:  evacuation gympie region smoke hazards wild fire

Local Partners

