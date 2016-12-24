Dancer delivering festive deer

CUTE AS A BUTTON: Assistant nurse Cindy McBride with Dancer, the red deer fawn she is fostering back to health.

THERE was plenty of festive 'deer' at Cooinda Aged Care facility yesterday with a visit from Dancer the fawn.

Assistant nurse Cindy McBride, who is fostering the orphan after she was found wandering in Amamoor State Forest, brought the little one in to meet the residents, along with Fluffy the lamb.

Ms McBride regularly brings members from her 'menagerie' (as she calls them) to meet with the residents at the centre.

"Everyone wanted to have a pet. They just love her,” Ms McBride said.

Ms McBride has to give Dancer a regular bottle and had her thoroughly checked out by a veterinarian who said the fawn was a red deer between two and three weeks old.

So the youngster wouldn't feel too overwhelmed, Fluffy, a young Damara lamb (a breed originally from Egypt and eastern Asia and now popular in Africa) was Dancer's escort for the day, as were two of Ms McBride's children, Hamish and Elizabeth.

FESTIVE FUN: Celine Vick, Hamish, Cindy and Elizabeth McBride with Fluffy the Damara lamb and Dancer the red deer fawn. Donna Jones

Ms McBride is no stranger to fostering animals, like her miniature horse, which also comes in to visit the residents at Cooinda once in a while.

Dancer will require regular bottle feeds for the next five weeks before she is fully weaned, and will stay close to her foster mother for the next 12 months. The average lifespan of a red deer in the wild is 10-13 years and 20 years in captivity.

Red deer are the largest members of the deer family and are native to Europe.