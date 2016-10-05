Cycling key to solving future traffic trouble in Southside plan

A number of roads have been proposed to include potential on-road cycle additions.

DRIVING is the most popular form of work commute for Southside residents, an issue the structure plan proposes to fix through improved cycleways and better public transport access.

According to the plan, only 1.1% of Southside residents caught public transport to work and 1.3% walked or cycled to work, rates well below averages in south-east Queensland.

Facing increased future congestion on the arterial roads and Normanby and Kidd bridges as a result, the plan proposes extensive transport networks to be installed in Southside which will help transform the area into a more self-sufficient hub.

Potential on-road cycle provisions are proposed along the lengths of Eel Creek Rd, Glastonbury Rd, Watson Rd, Sorenson Rd and Groundwater Dr.

To handle the increase in traffic, likely upgrades have been flagged on several intersections along Eel Creek Rd, and also the stretch of Groundwater Rd which turns off the Mary Valley Hwy.

The intersection of Eel Creek Rd and Glastonbury Rd, according to the plan, is a state-controlled road.

"Significant capacity challenges” have also been identified in the plan along the stretch of Eel Creek Rd between Watson Rd and Regan Rd, and along Groundwater Rd from Woodland Dr to Regan Rd.

While the plan itself is unable to increase transport capacity, the council hopes that the implementation of the structure plan will contribute to ensuring "good urban design” which helps funnel the growing population through existing arterial roads.

Another central point of the transport design in the plan is to create a competent road structure which contributes to the proposed activity centre and potential community facilities in the area.

The plan also highlights the need to focus on developing an efficient public transport network, with an abundance of footpaths to ensure easy access for residents.