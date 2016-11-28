29°
Curra, Tin Can Bay and Power Rd share $700,000 boost

28th Nov 2016 12:50 PM
The council will be given $192,000 to help upgrade footpaths and streetscapes in the centre of Tin Can Bay. Photo by Michelle Heaton.
CURRA will get $400,000 for a new community hall and Power Rd $88,000 for floodway protection as part of $700,000 awarded to Gympie Regional Council for projects that build liveability and flood resilience.

The council will also get $192,000 to upgrade the footpaths and streetscapes in Tin Can Bay.

Assistant Minister for Local Government and Infrastructure Glenn Butcher said the grants were "great news achieved in record time with a new process implemented this year which meant projects were assessed in just weeks, enabling important disaster resilience initiatives to be established before storm season”.

"Almost $400,000 will be put towards a community hall for Curra which will seat 150 people and complete the development of the Curra Community Complex, providing a vibrant, functional, community space,” he said.

"It will provide a clear economic benefit, with low operational costs and can be successfully managed by the community.

"We have also allocated more than $88,000 towards constructing concrete floodway protection on Power Road to ensure it will continue to function as an important flood detour route when needed.

"The works will also reduce the risk of damage to Power Rd during flooding, meaning a shorter recovery time so it can remain an important arterial for the people of Gympie.”

"The Government has committed a further $192,000 to upgrade the footpaths and streetscapes in the commercial hub of Tin Can Bay township.”

"Not only will this have a positive impact on the residents, it will also provide an even more enjoyable and memorable experience for tourists.”

The funding is part of the Palaszczuk Government's almost $70 million grants package which includes the Local Government Grants and Subsidies Program, Community Resilience Fund and Natural Disaster Resilience Program.

For further information visit http://www.dilgp.qld.gov.au/grants-and-subsidies　

Gympie Times



