Critically injured rider airlifted from Mary Valley

The chopper landed on a rural road near Kenilworth to airlift a critically injured teenaged girl this afternoon.

THE Sunshine Coast based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has flown to a property south of Kenilworth at 12:44pm today.

A female in her late teens was knocked unconscious after she fell from her horse while out riding on a rural property.

LifeFlight's Critical Care Doctor treated the patient for suspected head injuries in assistance with the flight paramedic and Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics.

The young patient was flown to the Royal Brisbane Womens Hospital in a serious but stable condition for further medical treatment.