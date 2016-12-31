36°
Lifestyle

Cricket-loving Lottie batting 107 not out

Donna Jones | 31st Dec 2016 6:00 AM
CELEBRATION: Lottie Hurford is celebrating her 107th birthday today. She is pictured here with her octogenarian daughter, Phillis Kerr.
CELEBRATION: Lottie Hurford is celebrating her 107th birthday today. She is pictured here with her octogenarian daughter, Phillis Kerr. Donna Jones

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

NO DOUBT about it, Lottie Hurford is a stayer.

She has a lust for life, just won't quit and likes to make the most of every day.

Up until recently she used to play lawn bowls in competition but now she just enjoys the odd social game.

She also loves a game of cards and doing her adult colouring-in.

And, according to daughter Phillis Kerr, the cricket.

"She loves watching the cricket. She's a big fan of Steve Smith. 'Come on Stevie' she says," Phillis said.

But Lottie likes to be a little coy.

"I don't mind it," she says with a mischievous smile.

And today marks Lottie's 107th birthday.

There are big plans to celebrate with a morning tea planned with her family, friends and other residents at Cooinda Aged Care Home where she is now residing.

"I can't wait to see them all," Lottie said.

And there is likely to be a lot of her family there, with family coming from Bundaberg, Hervey Bay, Nambour and Brisbane.

From her three children, Lottie now has 12 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren and a great-great-great- grandchild.

When going over the numbers with Phillis, Lottie couldn't help but laugh.

"Some of that is news to me!" she said.

Lottie moved into Cooinda in August last year when Phillis took ill and wasn't able to care for her.

"She's been so well looked after here and the staff couldn't be better," Phillis said.

And Lottie is loving it.

"They love her here. They're all friends," Phillis said.

Lottie's best friend is Alice who is 94 and she has the unit just next door.

She's also really close to another old friend and resident in Cooinda, Gertie Pierson, who Lottie says will be 105 on New Year's Day.

"We were bowlers together," Lottie said.

"We're definitely going to go across and see her," Phillis said.

Charlotte Hurford (nee Atham) was born into a life of adversity on New Year's Eve 1909.

"We had a hard childhood," she said when describing her early home life and growing up in a poor family on the farm.

"We sometimes went hungry. And we sometimes went without."

Farming was in her blood and it was only natural that she marry a dairy farmer, Phillip Hurford in 1931, who was to be the love of her life.

Phillis, her second eldest, was in a hurry to arrive, according to Lottie, who said she remembers very clearly giving birth to her on her own, at home on a dark and stormy afternoon in 1936.

She said it was all over in a matter of minutes and was wondering how to deal with the umbilical cord when her husband arrived back home and did the honours.

"It was raining and he didn't hear me calling out for him. Phil happened to come up at the right time," she said.

Lottie has seen some remarkable changes in her lifetime, including working with a horse and plough and using a "Coolgardie safe" before the invention of refrigerators.

During the Second World War, the pair also remember having to use blackout curtains at night, and ration coupons to buy food.

One of the greatest innovations she recalls was when she got an automatic washing machine in 1960.

Lottie says the secret to her longevity is to stay active, work hard and don't drink or smoke.

But Phillis gave the credit to good genes.

"Aunt Lilly (Lottie's eldest sister) was naughty. She drank, she smoked, she laughed and she made it to 100 too," Phillis said.

Gympie Times

Topics:  107th birthday celebration gympie people and places

Gympie celebrates with dancing and fireworks

Gympie celebrates with dancing and fireworks

YOU won't have to look too far for something different to ring in 2017.

Cricket-loving Lottie batting 107 not out

CELEBRATION: Lottie Hurford is celebrating her 107th birthday today. She is pictured here with her octogenarian daughter, Phillis Kerr.

An infectous lust for life and keeping active the secret.

Bruce is abuzz on the bus

TASTE TESTING: The Devereaux with Auntie Kez, Uncle Daz, my cousin Jenny, her husband Yurik and Grandma. For some reason my kids decided to bring loo paper to the party. Thanks, guys. We are all class.

A helpful family can lead to some severe health problems it seems

Warning to Uber users this New Year's

Traditional taxis are upping their game to fight Uber.

New Year's ride sharing price surges

Local Partners

Tales from behind the Mullock Heap

Names have been changed and omitted to protect the unfortunate and minimise ridicule.

This weekend's Gympie gig guide

Playing Vegas will rock Billy's.

What are you planning for the last weekend of the year?

Gympie celebrates with dancing and fireworks

Caitlyn Shadbolt will perform at the New Year's Eve Family Fun Night at Nelson Reserve.

Party will be a night to remember

NYE fundraiser at Showground

BIG EVENT: Tamika Deller's New Year's Eve fundraiser will be a big event on the Widgee social calendar.

Support will help teen compete overseas

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Gympie celebrates with dancing and fireworks

Gympie celebrates with dancing and fireworks

YOU won't have to look too far for something different to ring in 2017.

The wait's nearly over for Sherlock fans

Martin Freeman and Benedict Cumberbatch star in the TV series Sherlock.

WHAT you need to know about season four of the crime drama.

Aussie director puts twist on video game for big screen

Michael Fassbender in a scene from the movie Assassin's Creed.

ASSASSIN'S Creed boasts incredible stunts and action scenes.

Miranda Kerr's mother marries her son to his boyfriend

Supermodel Miranda Kerr (right) leads the floral-themed ladies at her brother’s wedding.

Miranda Kerr's brother has married his boyfriend

Audio of Debbie Reynolds’ 911 call has been released

Carrie Fisher's mother Debbie Reynolds was rushed to hospital after suffering a possible stroke, according to TMZ.

Debbie Reynolds’ dying wish looks like being granted

Zsa Zsa Gabor's funeral arrangements provoke controversy

Zsa Zsa Gabor

"This funeral is fraudulent and despicable and a circus."

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

INVEST TODAY - ENJOY TOMORROW!!!

52 Wises Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $228,000

Don't let this opportunity slip through your fingers when this 3 bedrooms Hardiplank and brick home could be yours NOW. Some of the features...

QUIET RURAL BLOCK LOCATED NICE AND HIGH

Lot 17 Chamberlain Street, Woolooga 4570

Residential Land This quiet 5,051m2 rural block is ready to be built on. One ... $85,000

This quiet 5,051m2 rural block is ready to be built on. One of the highest blocks on the street you sure to catch plenty of breezes on those hot summer days. If...

CLASSIC QUEENSLANDER CHARM

32A Jane Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $259,000

24 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED FOR INSPECTIONS - CALL BRIAN LAMBERT ON 0447 370 778. Located in a central position in Gympie, walking distance to the hospital, CBD...

THIS IS THE ONE YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR???

Chatsworth 4570

House 4 2 4 $470,000

Situated on a peaceful rural residential setting 5 Minutes from the CBD and less than a kilometre to the local primary school. The lowset brick and tile home...

you will want 2 know whats down there!

626 Beckmanns Road, Glenwood 4570

1 1 2 $240,000!

Ever come up to a driveway and think to yourself, I wonder whats down there? What if we told you it was just the most perfect really private, somewhat different...

BUILDER&#39;S ULTIMATE HOME

8 Clarke Road, Glenwood 4570

House 3 1 4 $260,000

Situated in the heart of Glenwood is a fairly new 3 bedroom lowset hardiplank home on a fully fenced 5250sq m block. The home has an open plan air-conditioned...

BAUPLE-COUNTRY LIFESTYLE

Bauple 4650

House 5 2 2 $580,000

Enjoy the country lifestyle on this 67 acre property at Bauple, located only a short drive from Tiaro where most services are available. Also located approx 1 hour...

PEACE AND QUIET SO CLOSE TO TOWN

65 Belvedere Road, Veteran 4570

House 3 1 2 $350,000

Situated approx 4 minutes from the CBD is a lovely 3 bedroom lowset brick home up high on 2.1 acres with pleasant views to the north. The home has an open plan...

VERSATILE &amp; CLOSE TO TOWN

Araluen 4570

House 3 2 2 $389,000

This little gem situated approximately 5 minutes from Gympie CBD, would suit the horse lover or the person who can't get enough sheds. 5 acres (2.02ha) of gently...

Style,Sophistication,Stunning Location

31 Sweetlip Circle, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 2 3 $409,000

Reduced by $20,000. So the vendor is serious to SELL !! Chances like this do not come along very often !!! To have the opportunity to purchase this executive...

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!