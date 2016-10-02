30°
News

Crews working to contain three separate fires

2nd Oct 2016 4:44 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MULTIPLE crews of fire fighters are battling two fires near Imbil and one major blaze in difficult country near Glenwood, north of Gympie.

One of the Imbil fires is said to be moving towards a private property and the other is closer to Borumba Dam, where campers are being kept informed.

The third fire is burning near Glenwood and backburning is underway after an extensive overnight effort to control the blaze, which in places is potentially threatening to homes.

A Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service spokeswoman has confirmed a significant fire is burning in the Conondale National Park, a very large and rugged bushland area which runs south from Imbil State Forest to near Kilcoy and Maleny.

"Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service rangers are working with rural fire crews and volunteers from a neighbouring property to contain a fire currently burning in Conondale National Park," she said.

"Firelines are being established and backburning will be carried out later today as the fire is burning slowly downhill towards a neighbouring property.

"Ranger are also responding to reports of second fire at Bella Creek Rd near Borumba Dam.

"Campers are being kept informed and are not at risk," she said.

"QPWS crews will be burning near Anderleigh Rd to contain the southern end of a fire in Neerdie State Forest 2 at Glenwood.

"This follows an extensive effort overnight involving four QPWS crews working with the Rural Fire Service to control the fire near Neerdie Rd," she said.

She said rural fire crews were managing the northern end of the fire adjacent to Arbor Eighteen Rd.

Gympie Times

Topics:  bushfire, gympie

Crews working to contain three separate fires

Crews working to contain three separate fires

MULTIPLE crews of fire fighters are battling two fires near Imbil and one major blaze in difficult country near Glenwood, north of Gympie.

Attention country women: do you want to be a rural leader?

OPPORTUNITY: Young women (18-30 years) living in rural, regional or remote areas who are interested in leadership and developing their community are encouraged to apply for a leadership program in Canberra.

Young rural Gympie region women invited to apply for scholarship

Coast grinder accident - ambos on scene

GRINDER INJURIES: Ambulance crews are treating a man who suffered serious lacerations but escaped major injury in a grinder accident at Cooloola Cove.

Close call for man in power tool accident at Cooloola Cove

Volunteers on roster for Meals on Wheels

SPECIAL DELIVERY: Who's on the Gympie Meals on Wheels roster next week?

Gympie Meals on Wheels roster October 3-7

Local Partners

Valley conservationist wins national Landcare award

MARY Valley cropper, conservationist and Mary River Catchment co-ordinating committee officer, Steve Burgess has won a major national Landcare award.

Riders saddle up to raise funds for Angel Flight

RIDE ON: Ben Chubb prepares to take to the trails.

Riders from across the country in annual charity event

Volunteers on roster for Meals on Wheels

SPECIAL DELIVERY: Who's on the Gympie Meals on Wheels roster next week?

Gympie Meals on Wheels roster October 3-7

Latest deals and offers

Affleck's kids can't watch his films until they're 25

Affleck's kids can't watch his films until they're 25

Ben Affleck has felt "vulnerable" since he became a father, because he feels his brood are even more "vulnerable" and has to protect them.

Robin Williams' last words echo in widow's heart

Robin Williams' final words echo in Susan Schneider Williams' heart

Blige's Bluesfest debut

SOUL QUEEN: Mary J Blige has been named as a Bluesfest headliner next year.

Mary J Blige will perform at next year's music festival

Lily Cole on balancing motherhood with acting

Lily Cole thinks she'll be fine balancing her career and motherhood.

Gordon Ramsay's penis stung by a jellyfish

Could you imagine the swearing fit he must have went into?

The New Zealand house that hemp built

Hemp is an amazing substance useful for all kinds of applications

Jason Dundas ready for X Factor debut

The X Factor host Jason Dundas.

NEW season of reality singing show features new host and judges.

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY - RIVER FRONTAGE !!

1815 Mary Valley Road, Amamoor 4570

4 2 4 Auction

Executive brick home on approximately 70 acres, fully air-conditioned with river frontage to the Mary River. This is surplus to government needs and presents a...

LOOKING FOR VALUE!!

16 Kidgell Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $249,000

A solid brick home with furniture included. Presentation perfect on a corner allotment. Conveniently located close to shops, schools and many more local...

Renovate Me and Profit!

9 Hilton Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 $199,000

Bring the hammer and nails this renovator has great potential. Three good sized bedrooms, functional kitchen with dishwasher. Open plan living with reverse cycle...

CALICO CREEK CHARACTER CLASSIC

298 Calico Creek Road, Calico Creek 4570

House 3 1 5 $325,000

Steeped in history is the old headmaster's home from days gone by. This home is set on 1012m2 fenced block that is surrounded by a much larger rural property...

MAJESTIC COUNTRY

21 Denham Court, Mothar Mountain 4570

3 1 4 OFFERS OVER...

Offering a lifestyle that is immediately comfortable and tranquil, situated in a quiet cul-de-sac so you can relax in an environment of space and privacy. ...

BEST VALUE IN CURRA!!!

104 Thomas Road, Curra 4570

House 3 1 2 $238,000

First to see will buy this property that is situated on 5 acres with a lovely park like eucalyptus forest. The tropical gardens are drought tolerant and create a...

REFRESHED AND REJUVENATED!!

244 Curra Estate Road, Curra 4570

House 3 1 3 OFFERS OVER...

This solid high-set home is situated on 2.7 acres on the North side of Gympie. It has recently been renovated and features 3 good sized bedrooms (2 with...

RELAX, RETREAT AND ENJOY

28 Limestone Drive, Widgee 4570

House 4 2 4 $349,000

Ever wanted that peace and tranquil lifestyle but still only be a short scenic drive to town. Well now is your opportunity with this unique property. The brick...

WHEN POSITION IS EVERYTHING!!

Unit 7/11-14 Shayduk Close, Gympie 4570

Unit 2 2 1 $249,000

This is the perfect lifestyle! Amazing views, minutes from CBD and no work to do!! Relax on the patio overlooking the city lights and enjoy peace and quiet. This...

NEAT AND SWEET

9 Sorrel Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $318,000

This immaculate brick family home has been so well maintained and sparkles like brand new. From the street this home offers an elevated position amongst other...

Builder and roofer are cleared in faded roof case

CLEARED: a Gympie builder has been cleared of blame for sunscreen damage to a roof.

Gympie builder cleared over sunscreen damage claim

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Gympie Century 21 owner forges his own path

ON THE ROAD TO SUCCESS: Billy Mitchell (right) with Queensland franchise manager at Century 21, Glenn Stanton.

It's been a meteoric rise over the past few years for Billy Mitchell

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Huge Gunalda service station set to open by December

NEW STATION: The Gunalda Service Centre, owned by United Petroleum, will include a 350-seat eating area and a truckers lounge.

The massive servo is the biggest United development in Queensland.

Highway upgrade drives momentum in affordable market

Accessibility and affordability are keeping interest high