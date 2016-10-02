Crews working to contain three separate fires

MULTIPLE crews of fire fighters are battling two fires near Imbil and one major blaze in difficult country near Glenwood, north of Gympie.

One of the Imbil fires is said to be moving towards a private property and the other is closer to Borumba Dam, where campers are being kept informed.

The third fire is burning near Glenwood and backburning is underway after an extensive overnight effort to control the blaze, which in places is potentially threatening to homes.

A Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service spokeswoman has confirmed a significant fire is burning in the Conondale National Park, a very large and rugged bushland area which runs south from Imbil State Forest to near Kilcoy and Maleny.

"Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service rangers are working with rural fire crews and volunteers from a neighbouring property to contain a fire currently burning in Conondale National Park," she said.

"Firelines are being established and backburning will be carried out later today as the fire is burning slowly downhill towards a neighbouring property.

"Ranger are also responding to reports of second fire at Bella Creek Rd near Borumba Dam.

"Campers are being kept informed and are not at risk," she said.

"QPWS crews will be burning near Anderleigh Rd to contain the southern end of a fire in Neerdie State Forest 2 at Glenwood.

"This follows an extensive effort overnight involving four QPWS crews working with the Rural Fire Service to control the fire near Neerdie Rd," she said.

She said rural fire crews were managing the northern end of the fire adjacent to Arbor Eighteen Rd.