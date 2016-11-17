Crews in fourth day of fighting Imbil blaze

FIRE crews are still fighting a blaze that broke out four days ago at Imbil.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews have been on the scene of the large vegetation fire since Monday, and worked last night to strengthen containment lines with help from HQ Plantations and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS).

The fire is burning near Jimna Belthorpe Rd (Jimna), Kingaham Rd (Kingaham) and Black Hut Rd (Imbil).

There is no threat to property at this time.

Eight QFES crews were at the scene yesterday, fighting the fire with aerial support.

QFES advised residents smoke may affect Kilcoy, Imbil, Kenilworth and nearby areas throughout Thursday.

Residents should close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents feel their property is under threat, they should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.