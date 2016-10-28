Crews battle large blaze west of Gympie

BUSH FIRE: Queensland Fire and Rescue personnel in attendance of a previous blaze near Bundaberg earlier in the year.

THREE fire crews are working to contain a large bushfire west of Gympie at Barambah, near Jefferies Rd.

The fire, which broke out around midday, is posing no threat to homes at the moment but a spokesman from the Rural Fire Service Queensland said residents should take precautionary measures by:

-Putting on protective clothing;

-Drinking lots of water;

-Moving car/s to a safe location;

-Closing windows and doors and shutting blinds;

-Bringing pets inside, restraining them (leash, cage or secure room) and providing water;

-Wetting down fine fuels close to buildings;

-Removing garden furniture, doormats and other items;

-Sealing all gaps under doors and screens;

-Filling containers with water - eg bath, sinks, buckets, wheelie bins;

-Having ladders ready for roof space access (inside) and against roof (outside);

-Having a generator or petrol powered pump ready; and

-Checking and patrolling outside for embers, extinguishing any spot fires and seeking shelter as the fire front arrives.

Residents should call triple 000 if they believe their property comes under threat.

For updates check www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au or listen to a local radio station.