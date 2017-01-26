Creek tweak brings archery in range

A BUFFER zone along a Tinana Creek property line will protect neighbours as well as the environment when a Wilsons Pocket archery range goes ahead soon.

Gympie region councillors gave archers a clear shot at their development, after determining some conditions applying to the proposed outdoor sport, recreation and tourist park on Wilsons Pocket Rd.

These include protection for creek health and neighbour safety from a buffer zone in a creek bank area where targets had originally been planned.

Councillors backed a staff recommendation that the targets be relocated and no shooting be allowed in the direction of the creek.

A 50m overshoot buffer will also be required along the boundary following Wilsons Pocket Rd with similar safety barriers along other boundaries and between archery range facilities and a planned camping area.

Extra "local native trees” will be planted in some buffer areas to improve safety and the camping area will be restricted to a maximum of 35 campers at any given time.

The property's existing driveway will be overlaid with dust reduced road base and rolled and the driveway will be required to be maintained to ensure there are "no dust impacts on the adjoining property.”

Neighbours will also be protected by a dust barrier planting of "a dense species with an ultimate height of about 2m.”

An environmental report quotes ecologist Marc Russell saying "the proposed archery activities (which I observed during a recent event) pose little or no threat to threatened species and ecosystems.”

Cr Hilary Smerdon said it was "a very well planned and managed arrangement.”