Crashes at Glenwood and Reef St - no serious injuries

CRASHES: No serious injuries were reported from two crashes in the Gympie area this morning, although one man was treated at a single vehicle rollover scene in Arborten Rd, Glenwood. Here, ambulance officers administer first aid to a man involved in a two vehicle crash in Reef St.

THE driver of a vehicle which rolled at Glenwood, north of Gympie, this morning has escaped serious injury, emergency services representative say.

It was the second minor crash reported as a light rain made for slippery road conditions in Gympie.

The first crash, only minutes before in Reef St, was reported at 9am and involved two vehicles.

An ambulance service spokeswoman said three people were involved, but no serious injuries were reported. Two declined assistance and a third was given first aid only at the scene.

At Glenwood, the driver of the crashed car in Arborten Rd is believed to have been the sole occupant of the car involved in the single vehicle crash.

The crash was reported about 9.10am and was quickly attended by Queensland Fire and Emergency Service and Queensland Ambulance Service crews.

A QFES spokesman said a vehicle was on its roof and its crew had reported one person was being treated by ambulance officers.

A QAS spokeswoman said the driver of the vehicle was not seriously injured and had declined transport to hospital.