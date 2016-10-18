Crashes and crime in Valley

ONE TOO MANY: One of the many crashes taking place in the Mary Valley over the past few months.

HIGH-SPEED traffic crashes and petty crime have topped the list of concerns for Imbil police in the past month.

Following a number of crashes in the Mary Valley, including the death of a 54-year-old motorcyclist, police have asked the public to drive with more care and patience.

"The great scenery in the Mary Valley attracts an increased number of recreational motorcyclists each weekend,” Sergeant Brock Murphy says.

"Be aware motorcyclists are far more vulnerable in the advent of a crash.”

Australian Transport Safety Bureau statistics show motorcyclists are nearly 30 times more likely to be killed or seriously injured in a crash.

Police are also tackling a lack of security present in rural homes.

"A large proportion of offences reported to police occur without planning or forethought by offenders,” Sgt Murphy adds.

"Unfortunately, the assumption that crime doesn't occur in rural areas plays a part in encouraging complacency for security.”