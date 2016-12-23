Crash trauma and RSPCA call for help - news in brief

Crash trauma

A WOMAN sustained "suspected multi trauma injuries” in a car crash outside Gympie about 5pm on Thursday.

The woman, in her early 80s, was airlifted to Nambour General Hospital in a stable condition by RACQ LifeFlight. No further details could be obtained at time of press.

Christmas kittens

THE RSPCA has too many kittens looking for homes. "Sadly, despite de-sexing campaigns and warnings, the cat breeding season has taken its toll and

RSPCA staff and volunteers are struggling to cope,” a spokesman said. "We don't want people to get a kitten for Christmas without seriously considering their future,” he

said.