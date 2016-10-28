Crafty locals to converge for Quilt and Craft Spectacular

Dynnese Swan and Glenda Davis at the 2014 Quilt and Craft Spectacular.

CRAFT lovers can't miss the Gympie Rotary Quilt and Craft Spectacular this weekend.

The event will run in the Pavilion at the Gympie Showgrounds from 9.30am-4pm on Saturday and 9.30am-3pm on Sunday.

See an array of crafts on display, browse more than 40 market stalls, or check out a demonstration or workshop.

Other categories on show include the Japanese textile exhibit, guest exhibits, travelling expo, decoupage and lacemaking.

Demonstrations include Chiku Chiku, origami, spinning, woodwork, basketry, candlewicking, chocolate inspirations, books, natural soaps and much more.

Entry on each day is $5, and includes all events.

EVENT PROGRAM

10.30am: parade of vintage/retro fashion

10.30am workshop: free motion quilting (Sunday only)

11.00am demo: natural scented soap

11.00am workshop: paper craft album (Saturday only)

11.00am workshop: beaded pendant (Sunday only)

11.30am demo: artistic edge digital cutter

12.00pm demo: Japanese sashiko stitching

12.30pm demo: new trends in icing cupcakes

1.30pm workshop: living masterpieces (Saturday only)

1.30pm demo: recycle craft

2.00pm: wearable craft makers parade

2.30pm demo: accuquilt and trunk show/ gadgets