37°
News

'He's going to kill me': New weapon against abusers

Sherele Moody
| 20th Jan 2017 6:00 AM
Domestic violence survivor Kerri endured seven years of physical and emotional abuse.
Domestic violence survivor Kerri endured seven years of physical and emotional abuse. Sherele Moody

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AT least 13 domestic violence abusers from our region have been charged under Queensland's tough new strangulation laws.

The 12 men and one woman from the Wide Bay police district face seven years in jail if found guilty of non-lethal strangulation, choking or suffocation in a domestic relationship.

Wide Bay covers Gympie, Bundaberg and the Fraser Coast.

Queensland Police data shows more than 230 people were charged across the state between April and October.

Gympie's top cop, Assistant Commissioner Alistair Dawson, said while the number of people charged with strangulation was low, it was highly likely many victims were not coming forward.

Mr Dawson said the crime was a common prelude to murder and could have lasting impacts for victims and for children who saw the attacks.

"It can have a lasting impact on the victim both medically and psychologically because it can cause other traumas later on and it can lead to serious medical conditions.

"Children can be traumatised by watching a parent being strangled and it sends a message to young people that this is acceptable and normal behaviour.

"If there are people who have this happening to them I would ask them to report it, to come and talk to us."

DV Connect chief executive Di Mangan said non-lethal strangulation happened daily in Queensland. 　

Ms Mangan said the crime needed tough sentencing options because it was one of the "five top indicators to domestic homicide".

Women can die hours later (after strangulation) because of swelling in the neck area," Ms Mangan said.　　

"We had a case a number of years ago where the woman had been strangled but refused to go to hospital ... and she died during the night."

The Red Rose Foundation will host a three-day conference where police, family violence professionals and advocates, health workers and others will hear from American strangulation experts Gael Strack and Dr William Smock.

Ms Strack said it was vital that anyone coming into contact with domestic violence victims was aware of the dangers.

She pointed to the recent Florida Airport tragedy where a man who strangled his partner shot dead five people and injured six others.

"(This was) no surprise to any of us in the field but yet another story where the system keeps missing the significance of strangulation," said Ms Strack who is the founding director of the San Diego Family Justice Centre.

The Specialist Strangulation Training conference will be held at Royal on the Park in Brisbane from February 20-22.

Concerned community members are invited to attend and bookings are available here.

Domestic violence survivor reveals the horror of having the life crushed out of you

DOMESTIC violence survivor Kerri stared death in the face 13 years ago.

One evening, as her children slept nearby, her then partner wrapped his huge hands around her slim throat, crushing her windpipe as he pinned her against the wall.

After enduring seven years of emotional and physical torment, Kerri decided that if she survived this attack it was the last time her abuser would hurt her.

"He pushed me over a small divider wall and I yelled for him to stop," Kerri said of the terrifying few minutes in which she believed she would die.

"That's when he grabbed me by the throat and held me against the wall.

"My mother instinct kicked in - it was fear for my children, it was fear that he was going to kill me and my children would not have a mother."

Struggling to breathe and no match for his brute strength, Kerri said her mind went into overdrive.

"Everything was rushing through my head, I was in my parents' house and I was thinking mum and dad were going to come home and find me dead.

"They were going to get a phone call that he had killed me.

"There were a million thoughts in such a short time - it's just one after the other.

"There's a lot of disbelief and your thinking is 'He's going to kill me, why is he doing this?'."

When Kerri's abuser let her go and ran off after their children started crying and screaming, the terrified mum contacted police and a domestic violence order was placed on him.

Kerri has since re-partnered and is completing a masters in social work with the aim of using her knowledge and experience to help domestic violence victims.

She said the Queensland Government's decision to add non-lethal strangulation to the criminal code was long overdue acknowledgment that this type of assault could be deadly.

"The research is really quite clear that strangulation leads to murder," Kerri said.

"If you're strangling someone, you're trying to kill them."

*For 24-hour support in Queensland phone DVConnect on 1800 811 811, MensLine on 1800 600 636 or the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

BY THE NUMBERS

Number of people charged with domestic violence strangulation offences in Queensland from April 19, 2016 to October 16, 2016

POLICE DISTRICT, CHARGED

North Brisbane, 36

South Brisbane, 21

Mackay, 10

Wide Bay Burnett, 13

Far North, 19

Mount Isa, 10

Townsville, 21

Gold Coast, 41

Logan, 10

Darling Downs, 6

Ipswich, 13

Moreton, 12

South West, 9

Capricornia, 18

POLICE REGION, CHARGED

Brisbane, 57

Central, 41

Northern, 50

South Eastern, 51

Southern, 40

GENDER, CHARGED

Female, 5

Male, 234

Source: Queensland police

- ARM NEWSDESK

Gympie Times

Topics:  assistant commissioner alistair dawson choking crime di mangan domestic violence dr william smock dv connect family violence gael strack non-lethal strangulation red rose foundation suffocation the specialist strangulation training conference

A start to ambitious plan to take back the Mary River

A start to ambitious plan to take back the Mary River

Early planning is underway to reclaim the Mary River as a recreational, tourism and social asset for Gympie

'He's going to kill me': New weapon against abusers

Domestic violence survivor Kerri endured seven years of physical and emotional abuse.

13 Gympie region strangle perpetrators face seven years jail

The fish are biting in Cooloola, here's where to catch them

GOTCHA: Joshua Page took this 39cm elbow slapper whiting in the lower Maroochy river.

The offshore scene has been impressive over the past couple of days

New theory could explain Coolum crocodile

MISTAKEN IDENTITY? Could the Coolum Creek crocodile be a large eastern water dragon?

Environmentalist suggests Coolum croc is a water dragon

Local Partners

Bushfire threat continues months longer than expected

UNSEASONALLY hot and dry weather has firefighters on alert as dangerous bushfire conditions extend nearly two months longer than usual.

Photo comp: Mum captures summer, wins a camera

A beautiful summer's day at Double Island Point - User Contributed

We asked for your summer photos, and you delivered

EXCLUSIVE: The Amity Affliction's overdue homecoming

BACK IN TOWN: THe Amity Affliction play the Gympie Civic Centre on Friday night.

After 10 years away from Gympie, the local legends are back.

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

What's on in Gympie this weekend and next week for Australia Day?

Check out the Gig Guide for a couple of fun ideas for Australia Day, including a family friendly event at the Jockey Club Hotel.

All the action in Gympie for the Gig Guide this weekend.

REVIEW: Will Kasey Chambers' Dragonfly take off with fans?

REVIEW: Will Kasey Chambers' Dragonfly take off with fans?

CHAMBERS is back with her 11th studio album.

  • Music

  • 20th Jan 2017 10:30 AM

Ed Sheeran wants Beyonce collaboration

Ed Sheeran wants to record a duet with Beyoncé.

Nicole Kidman squirms through questions on Keith

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

'God, you guys are personal ... that’s for him to talk about'

Mark Salling's child porn court date cancelled

Mark Salling's upcoming court hearing has been cancelled

Steve Carell pulls cruel prank on fans of the office

Steve Carrell decided to pull a cruel prank on fans of The Office

Lee Lin Chin's man-crazy, beer-loving side revealed

HAVE A BEER: Lee Lin Chin her tips and quips on life.

SBS newsreader Lee Lin Chin offers up satirical tips and quips.

Married at First Sight: M'boro dad to feature on reality TV

LOOKING FOR LOVE: Farmer Sean Hollands, 35, from Maryborough will feature on the upcoming new season of Married At First Sight.

A bull riding accident put everything into perspective for Sean.

YOU WILL NEVER FIND BETTER VALUE IN THIS ESTATE!

25 Federation Crt, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Situated in the sought after Willow Grove estate surrounded by quality homes, this attractive Ausmar home is ready for you to move in!! This modern brick home has...

HURRY, OPPORTUNITY IS KNOCKING

6 Everson Lane, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $285,000

Don't put off seeing this home or you'll pass up a rare buy. On offer is a spacious brick home on a large parcel of land. - Spacious brick home boosts 3 great...

got 2 own this one!

25 Fleming Road, Glenwood 4570

3 1 3 $235,000!

Wow, check this one out! Renovated three bedroom home with a funky touch of modern, located on over two acres with a large dam and set nicely among the gum trees.

RARE - Over an Acre in Southside, Don&#39;t Miss Out!

Lot 4 Roselea Avenue, Southside 4570

Residential Land -Just over 2klm to Southside town centre -Approximately 3klm to Gympie CBD ... $169,800

-Just over 2klm to Southside town centre -Approximately 3klm to Gympie CBD -Located on a quiet cul-de-sac road -Elevated with a North East Aspect rom your...

BRANXTON HOUSE - A RARE GEM

120 Diamondfield Road, Amamoor 4570

House 3 2 10 $1,280,000

This unique home demands attention on the idyllic 15 acres just a short drive from the lovely hinterland township of Amamoor just 30 minutes' drive to the world...

ACT NOW, WON&#39;T LAST

147 Rammutt Road, Chatsworth 4570

House 3 2 4 $360,000

This beautifully presented fresh and modern acreage residence is a stunning family home and a great country lifestyle property. Some key features of the home...

COUNTRY LIFESTYLE:

Kitoba 4605

Residential Land 0 0 $149,000

Located in the Windera-Kitoba area this 28 acre block is ideal for travellers to have a home base or anyone looking for a weekend getaway. The block has...

26 ACRES ON THE EDGE OF TOWN

728 Old Maryborough Road, Tamaree 4570

Residential Land It is very rare and hard to find a block this size ... Offers Over...

It is very rare and hard to find a block this size so close to everywhere. The 10.28 ha (26acs) is situated at Tamaree just 7.5 klms from Gympie CBD with bitumen...

DUE TO ILLNESS, VENDOR NEEDS SOLD!

Lot 794 Neerdie Rd, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land Set on 2 acres (more or less) on Neerdie Road is your ... $119,000

Set on 2 acres (more or less) on Neerdie Road is your next block with lots of potential. The current Vendor has spent hours clearing the front of the section and...

5 ACRES ON THE EDGE OF TOWN, WITH TOWN WATER

40 Spring Rd, Victory Heights 4570

House 3 1 $339,000

Buy Now and hold for the future. Right on the edge of Gympie, perfect home base. Future potential opportunity to develop 5 acres of land located at Victory...

Gympie attracts buyers looking for affordable seachange

Core Logic property statistics reveal the region's median house price dropped 3.4% to $269,000 in the September quarter.

Median house price drops 3.4% to $269,000 in the September quarter

HOT PROPERTY: Money to spend on land, buildings

File picture.

Sale, leasing of industrial real estate picks up in Mackay

Collapsed Coast company could owe up to $5 million

Staff, ATO, landlords among those out of pocket.

Ipswich block of dirt sells for $582 a square metre

JUST SOLD: A property on the Brookwater golf course sold for a record-breaking $612,000.

Property smashed 2007 record by close to $100,000

Sunday auction for historical home

Former Catholic school sure to attract spirited bidding

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!