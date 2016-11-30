Courthouse brawl, burglary sends man to prison

Two men fought outside the Gympie Magistrates Court House.

A TWO Mile man embroiled in a fight outside the Gympie Magistrates Courthouse will spend Christmas in prison.

Craig Allen James Smith, 25, appeared by video link in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday, on a total of 14 charges including entering a dwelling to commit an indictable offence, failing to dispose of a syringe, two counts of possessing drug utensils, and affray.

Eight of the charges were breaches of bail for failing to report to a police station and failing to live at the specified address, while a charge of contravening a police order was for Smith's failure to present himself at a police station.

Defence lawyer Chris Anderson told the court Smith broke into an unoccupied community housing unit to steal plumbing parts to fix issues in his own unit.

Mr Anderson said another man started the fight on August 22, even if Smith "certainly entered it”.

Smith had yesterday been in custody for 75 days.

Magistrate M Baldwin sentenced Smith to 12 months prison, set his parole date for January 15, next year, and ordered he pay $458.10 restitution for the stolen parts.