Court rules on agent's 'bad sign'

The offending sign, early in the Ian Pye's dispute with Gympie Regional Council.

GOOD, bad or ugly, the Planning and Environment Court has ruled against a Gympie real estate agent's campaign to keep an oversized home business sign which boosted his sales by 50%.

Judge Robertson awarded costs against the owner and ordered the sign, valued at $4200, be taken down.

The decision ends a strange tale of error and miscommunication in which the council appeared to approve a sign much larger than its planning scheme allows.

The court was told council planning staff accidentally insisted on the sign having a maximum size of "0.3 cubic metres.”

They should have said "square metres.”

As a result, real estate agent Ian Pye and his wife, Janelle , the property owner, ended up with a sign nearly seven times the normal area, yet apparently compliant.

"Typically, a sign for a home-based business is about 0.6m by 0.5m, which equates to 0.3sq. m,” staff reported to a council meeting last year.

But a council typo added a new dimension, literally.

The judge this month ruled Mr Pye was relying on an "obvious typographical error”.

Judge Robertson distinguished between a planning error in a council decision and what was in this case a typographical error in the council's notification of its decision to Mr and Mrs Pye.