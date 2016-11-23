Court hears of fraud and intimidation

Grandson fined

A COOLOOLA Coast fisherman who intimidated his grandmother and demanded $500 from her, will pay nearly $3500 after his appearance in Gympie Magistrates Court.

The court was told Jordyn Edward Montgomery's grandmother was frightened of him and had taken out a domestic violence order, which was breached on October 9, when Montgomery, 22, demanded the money.

Montgomery forfeited a $2000 good behaviour bond and was fined $880 for breaching the order, on top of a $580 fine for drugs and utensils police found on him when he was questioned.

Court 'spat'

A YOUNG Gympie man wept when sentenced this week for a fraud offence so trivial in its circumstances that Gympie magistrate M Baldwin said she was surprised it had come to court.

"This is extremely regrettable,” Mrs Baldwin said of what she compared to "a spat between cousins” and "an insignificant matter within a family”.

"If only we could turn back time,” she said as she sentenced Callan Mackay Anderson, 21, for a $351 fraud involving his cousin's credit card.

She noted Facebook messages indicating that the two had property together, intermingled finances and had a practice of sometimes "robbing Peter to pay Paul”.

"But it is still a fraud,” she said, placing him on a $1000 six-month good behaviour bond and ordering him to repay the $351.

Violence order

A CURRA man, 53, was placed on 12 months probation for a domestic violence breach and an assault with bodily harm committed on August 17 last year.

The man, who is not named in case it identifies his victim, was placed on 12 months probation and ordered to undergo the Men Choosing Change program.

Fine, probation

A YOUNG Chatsworth man has been fined $750, with 12 months probation and a two-month jail sentence, suspended for 12 months.

The man, 23, who is not named because it might identify the complainant, pleaded guilty to charges of breaching a domestic violence order, possession of drugs and utensils and two counts of supplying dangerous drugs.