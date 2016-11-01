Couple of 'roughies' in Gympie's Melbourne Cup tips

THE Gympie region will join the rest of Australia and drop everything today at 2pm (3pm Eastern Daylight Saving Time) to watch the 2016 Melbourne Cup.

The Gympie Times has a 16-page comprehensive guide to The Melbourne Cup from P13, with the Cup field, form guide, punters guide, sweep page and even your horoscope to help you pick your winners today.

A big crowd is expected at the Gympie Turf Club where there will be plenty of trackside fashion, champagne and the excitement of a full harness racing program.

Gates open at 10am and the first harness race will take place at 1pm.

Whether or not Jameka peaks today and wins the 3200m Melbourne Cup, she was the most popular choice from local tipsters yesterday in a snap poll around the region.

(The Gympie Times can not vouch for the helpfulness of any of today's "red hot tips” but you never know your luck in the big city ie Melbourne.)

Mayor Mick Curran likes Jameka for a win today, especially as she is "Australian owned and bred”.

Jameka to win the Melbourne Cup. - James Nash State High School principal Darrin Edwards

My tip is - Jameka, with a rough outsider - Exospheric. - St Patrick's College principal Karen Harrison Renee Albrecht

James Nash State High School principal Darrin Edwards was also tipping Jameka, as was St Patrick's College principal Karen Harrison, who gave a secondary nod to Exospheric as a "rough outsider”.

Gympie Times editor Shelley Strachan likes Jameka too, as well as Almandin and Secret Number. Secret Number could turn out to be a surprise package from trainer Saeed Bin Suroor, she tips.

Jameka, Almandin and Secret Number. And a small punt on Rose of Virginia purely for the odds. - Shelley Strachan, Gympie Times editor

"I'll be having a small punt on Rose of Virginia too, simply because of the great odds ($126).”

Gympie MP Tony Perrett likes Oceanographer "because it can sustain the distance and reportedly has a good temperament” and Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien will be putting his money on Beautiful Romance.

Gympie Turf Club president Shane Gill will be backing Bondi Beach and Hartnell today, and his vice-president Spencer Slatter said he would be backing long shot Assign each way as it was good form and from an "astute stable”.

Big Orange to win - and if you get lucky on the Cup today think about making a donation to a good cause. - Sue Manton, Little Haven Palliative Care Greg Miller

Little Haven Palliative Care business manager Sue Manton said yesterday she liked Big Orange and that she hoped any local identities who have a win today could donate at least some of those winnings to a "good cause”.