Councillors must unite against 'duopoly' or be 'irrelevant'

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

DEAR Cr (James) Cochrane, I read with interest your comments in the article headed: Council critics urged "Tell us all about it now” (Gympie Times, Saturday, September 24).

But I must confess to some bemusement.

Firstly I congratulate you on your backing of Councillor Hartwig's call for an independent inquiry into the operations of the council.

And I have done what you urged us to do. I have expressed my concerns to my divisional representative, Cr Mal Gear and I have signed the petition seeking an independent inquiry.

But I was surprised to read that you need the numbers on a petition to help you "differentiate between general community murmuring by the public about the council and genuine community dissatisfaction”.

If I had been one of the many residents who approached you with their concerns about the direction of the Gympie Regional Council I would be offended to read that my complaint might be construed as "general murmuring by the public about council”.

Be assured councillor, community dissatisfaction with the council is genuine and widespread. There is, in fact, a widely held view that you and your fellow rookie councillors are there because of that very dissatisfaction.

And, as a councillor, you should be be feeling pretty disenchanted too.

There is a very real danger that you and your elected colleagues are being perceived as irrelevant to the governance of the community.

Indeed, that the recent council election might be viewed as little more than expensive window dressing to maintain a facade of "democracy at work”.

So far it seems that all attempts by individual councillors to obtain some clarification of the circumstances surrounding the shock "resignation " of long-serving, highly-regarded council engineer Bob Fredman have been rebuffed at the executive level.

And at the recent council meeting there was the very public blocking, on procedural grounds, of Cr Hilary Smerdon's attempt to introduce a motion to allow some light into the Fredman issue.

It would appear that the election has delivered a council which is expected to "rubber stamp” policies and decisions to which they have had no input and for which they are given no explanation.

May I respectfully suggest that it will be necessary for you and your elected colleagues to stand together in concerted and determined opposition to what appears to be duopoly government from the back room.

Such action would go some way towards establishing your credibility ,bringing some much-needed transparency to the workings of Council and restoring community trust .

I wish you and your colleagues well in these endeavours.

Merv Welch,

The Palms.