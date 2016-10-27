31°
Council to tackle weed risk

Donna Jones | 27th Oct 2016 9:30 PM

GYMPIE Regional Council is taking the lead on offering farmers and residents support to better control the highly invasive weed parthenium.

It is estimated the weed costs Australia's beef industry more than $16.5million per year.

It has also had a deadly effect on cropping industries, costing them over several million dollars each year.

Parthenium is not yet established here, but the Gympie region has ideal conditions for it, potentially allowing it to become well established, which would have dire consequences for the environment.

Parthenium reduces production and can severely affect human and animal health due to allergy effects.

It is a restricted invasive plant under the Biosecurity Act 2014, requiring everyone to take all reasonable and practical steps to minimise the risks associated with its spread.

The council, in conjunction with Biosecurity Queensland, is holding a Parthenium Information Session on November 5, from 9am to noon at Kilkivan Hall.

This is a free event. Morning tea and lunch will be provided.

Places are limited. Register online at gympie.qld.gov.au.

Gympie Times
The council and Biosecurity Queensland are holding and information session at Kilkivan.

