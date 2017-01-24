Council sympathy appreciated, 'not offensive'

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

IN RESPONSE to the letter headed "Council gesture lost on loved ones” published in The Gympie Times on Tuesday, January 17, 2017.

I also received a sympathy card from Mayor Mick Curran, councillors and staff of the Gympie Regional Council after the death of my mother on December 19.

Unlike the writer of the letter I found it to be a lovely gesture and did not find it upsetting at all.

My mother was not a high profile sports person or a business person either but my parents were both rate payers in the Gympie region for 57 years.

When my father passed away 11 years ago I also then received a sympathy card from the Mayor, so this is not a new gesture and has nothing to do with the election at all.

I would like to express my thanks to the Mayor and in no way think that it is a waste of money to send out bereavement cards to the families of loved ones

Heather Tramacchi,

Gympie.

New era for the West

TRUMP has forgotten the world is a global village. He lives on Planet Trump, where he and only he dictates the terms, from day one.

His withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership has repercussions not only for his allies, but the USA.

It will isolate and insulate America, which has relied on its allies in the past. Changing allegiances to Russia has irked his own party. It is a new era for the West. He will eventually learn the whole world will not march to the beat of his drum. These are the "alternative facts” which he is denying.

"No man is an island, entire unto himself; we are all part of the continent.” (John Donne)

We are all interconnected; like it or not.

E. Rowe,

Marcoola.

We need reliable and affordable power

RELIABLE and affordable power is key as we await to see if Ergon Energy's proposed new tariffs are approved by the energy regulator, sending summer power costs surging again.

People expect the Queensland Government to provide reliable, affordable power and any government worth their salt would be doing that.

I worry that the idea that Queensland could achieve a target of 50% of electricity generated by renewable energy by 2030 is more about ideology, than delivering cost effective power to Queenslanders. Such a target would again drive up electricity prices for households and businesses. It would also destroy the value of most of the electricity assets held by the Queensland government.

This is threatening the viability of irrigated agriculture across Queensland, in sugar, horticulture and other food production, risking turning this pillar of our economy into a stump.

We need a responsible, practical low-cost mix of solutions, that deliver positive outcomes for the budget bottom lines of households, business and agriculture.

Queensland could turn to the next generation of coal-fired power stations to generate more domestic electricity.

It is well within the bounds of reason to look at new technology that could use coal to generate electricity with a 27 plus per cent cut in greenhouse gas emissions.

Ultra-supercritical power plants operate at higher temperatures and pressures to generate steam and turn turbines more efficiently, and are currently in use and more being established around the world.

We've got the feedstock, coal, to drive economies to create good paying jobs and develop Queensland, while maintaining our high employment opportunities for Workers in the coal mining sector.

This reliable and affordable power option is well worth consideration in our low-cost mix of solutions.

Kerry Latter,

Canegrowers CEO.