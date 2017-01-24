34°
News

Council sympathy appreciated, 'not offensive'

24th Jan 2017 2:32 PM
Mayor Mick Curran
Mayor Mick Curran Renee Albrecht

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

IN RESPONSE to the letter headed "Council gesture lost on loved ones” published in The Gympie Times on Tuesday, January 17, 2017.

CLICK HERE: to read that letter

I also received a sympathy card from Mayor Mick Curran, councillors and staff of the Gympie Regional Council after the death of my mother on December 19.

Unlike the writer of the letter I found it to be a lovely gesture and did not find it upsetting at all.

My mother was not a high profile sports person or a business person either but my parents were both rate payers in the Gympie region for 57 years.

Mayor Mick Curran.
Mayor Mick Curran. Patrick Woods

When my father passed away 11 years ago I also then received a sympathy card from the Mayor, so this is not a new gesture and has nothing to do with the election at all.

I would like to express my thanks to the Mayor and in no way think that it is a waste of money to send out bereavement cards to the families of loved ones

Heather Tramacchi,

Gympie.

New era for the West

TRUMP has forgotten the world is a global village. He lives on Planet Trump, where he and only he　dictates the terms, from day one.

His withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership has repercussions not only for his allies, but the USA.

President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump Evan Vucci

It will isolate and insulate America, which has relied on its allies in the past. Changing allegiances to Russia has irked his own party. It is a new era for the West. He will eventually learn the whole world will not march to the beat of his drum. These are the "alternative facts” which he is denying.

"No man is an island, entire unto himself; we are all part of the continent.” (John Donne)

We are all interconnected; like it or not.

E. Rowe,

Marcoola.

We need reliable and affordable power

RELIABLE and affordable power is key as we await to see if Ergon Energy's proposed new tariffs are approved by the energy regulator, sending summer power costs surging again.

,

People expect the Queensland Government to provide reliable, affordable power and any government worth their salt would be doing that.

Sugar Cane sent in by Eva Parry.
Sugar Cane sent in by Eva Parry.

I worry that the idea that Queensland could achieve a target of 50% of electricity generated by renewable energy by 2030 is more about ideology, than delivering cost effective power to Queenslanders. Such a target would again drive up electricity prices for households and businesses. It would also destroy the value of most of the electricity assets held by the Queensland government.

This is threatening the viability of irrigated agriculture across Queensland, in sugar, horticulture and other food production, risking turning this pillar of our economy into a stump.

We need a responsible, practical low-cost mix of solutions, that deliver positive outcomes for the budget bottom lines of households, business and agriculture.

SANTA05: John Santalucia with sugar cane ready to harvest.
SANTA05: John Santalucia with sugar cane ready to harvest. contributed SANTA05

Queensland could turn to the next generation of coal-fired power stations to generate more domestic electricity.

It is well within the bounds of reason to look at new technology that could use coal to generate electricity with a 27 plus per cent cut in greenhouse gas emissions.

Ultra-supercritical power plants operate at higher temperatures and pressures to generate steam and turn turbines more efficiently, and are currently in use and more being established around the world.

We've got the feedstock, coal, to drive economies to create good paying jobs and develop Queensland, while maintaining our high employment opportunities for Workers in the coal mining sector.

This reliable and affordable power option is well worth consideration in our low-cost mix of solutions.

Kerry Latter,

Canegrowers CEO.

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie regional council letters letters to the editor mick curran

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

IF YOU want to give your tastebuds the flavour sensations of a lifetime, here is the ultimate foodie’s scavenger hunt through Brisbane.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

10 reasons to head to South Bank this summer

Head to the only inner-city beach in Australia!

South Bank has a ridiculous amount of fun things to do.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

How to do Eat Street the right way

Know where to start and where to end to avoid a huge food coma before you get to experience all the goodies!

EVERY Friday and Saturday night, Hamilton comes alive.

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

Tonnes of you beaut things to do on Australia Day around Gympie

Tonnes of you beaut things to do on Australia Day around...

Celebrate in style around the Gympie region this Australia Day

Man, 54, faces court over double fatality near Bauple

The crash site at Gootchie.

A man has been charged with causing a crash that killed two women

Fresh Rainbow enthusiasm outshines the clouds

ENTHUSIASTIC PLAY: Reserve grade One Day final winners, Rainbow Beach players celebrate a wicket during Sunday's game.

Keen players soar up the Gympie region ladder

Wilsons Pocket wedding 'laid back and casual'

NEWLYWEDS: Zarha Ninness and Tate Graham were married at home on their Wilsons Pocket farm.

Wilsons Pocket newlyweds Tate Graham and Zarha Ninnes marry at home

Local Partners

Gympie's preppies take their first big step

A busy, emotional day for young and old.

Victory's new principal brings international experience

BRAND NEW YEAR: Victory College's new principal, Brett Costin.

Meet Victory College's new principal Brett Costin.

Loads for all ages to see and do at the Gallery

HOLIDAY FUN: Finn, Zach and Baxter Coglan get stuck into some sculpture at a Gympie Regional Gallery Holiday Fun workshop during the holidays.

Gympie Regional Gallery has something for everyone

Six months of fun planned for G150 celebrations

STAR POWER: Shannon Noll will perform next week at the official G150 launch and free concert.

Here's the first six months of Gympie's year long party

Garage sales: Where to find a bargain this weekend

Some vintage clothes on sale at 39 Robeck Road, Gatton for the 2016 Garage Sale Trail.

Check out our guide of weekend garage sales

'Allo 'Allo! star Gorden Kaye has died

'Allo 'Allo! star Gorden Kaye has died

ACTOR Gorden Kaye, best known for his role in the long-running BBC comedy ‘Allo ‘Allo!, has died aged 75.

Lion roars to straight to No 1 at Aussie box office

Nicole Kidman, David Wenham and Sunny Pawar in a scene from the movie Lion.

THE Australian-made movie a hit, while Rogue One nears record mark.

Ozzy Osbourne fell asleep during his driving test

Not a good idea to give Ozzy a Ferrari

Kristen Stewart to host SNL

Kristen Stewart will host a pre-Super Bowl episode of SNL next month

Louis Tomlinson celebrated his son's first birthday

Louis Tomlinson and Briana Jungwirth celebrate son's first birthday

Kylie Minogue will take husband's name

Kylie Minogue will take her fiancé Joshua Sasse's surname

Nicole reveals her biggest parenting challenges

Actress Nicole Kidman.

Nicole Kidman says her kids are ‘deeply attuned' to her moods.

STONEYCROP COTTAGE

53 Scott Thomas Drive, Sexton 4570

2 1 1 $259,000

Stoneycrop Cottage is a delightful 7 acres situated fifteen minutes from Gympie at Sexton. The undulating fully fenced acreage has a good dam and stable that would...

WALK-IN WALK-OUT!!

38 Arborfive Road, Glenwood 4570

3 1 8 $269,000

Self sustainable lifestyle with solar system, dam and 2 bores. * Low set Qlder style home with wide verandahs front, back and side * Unlimited water creates a...

Eye Catching Design - Be Quick

8 Boambillee Circuit, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 2 $318,000

Don't miss your chance to be the proud owner of this exclusively listed home with an eye-catching design and a motivated vendor. This home is only approximately...

this one is just 2 good!

1 Kyleigh Court, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $310,000+!

Did you say you were looking for a really nice, low set, modern, contemporary 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a great location for a great price? You did! Great!

HURRY, OPPORTUNITY IS KNOCKING

6 Everson Lane, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $285,000

Don't put off seeing this home or you'll pass up a rare buy. On offer is a spacious brick home on a large parcel of land. - Spacious brick home boosts 3 great...

FINALISING AN ESTATE

10 Smerdon Road, Southside 4570

House 3 1 1 $259,000

Opportunity is knocking; motivated seller must sell due to finalising an estate. - Large brick home with a spacious rumpus area, providing room for the whole...

QUIET SURPRISE

81 Deans Road, The Palms 4570

House 2 1 5 $249,000

Positioned approximately 10 minutes from Gympie's CBD is this tucked away gem. This property has so much to offer. - Main residence is council approved for...

Offers will be considered

11 Mayflower Avenue, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 2 $398,000

Very large family home situated on a fenced 2737sqm block just off Endeavor Drive. Features 3 massive bedrooms, main even has a large ensuite with a spa. High...

HANDY TO EVERYTHING

3 Hilton Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $230,000

Situated behind the Catholic precinct is a split level 3 bedroom timber home on a fully fenced corner town block. The home has an air-conditioned living area, high...

RARE - Over an Acre in Southside, Don&#39;t Miss Out!

Lot 4 Roselea Avenue, Southside 4570

Residential Land -Just over 2klm to Southside town centre -Approximately 3klm to Gympie CBD ... $169,800

-Just over 2klm to Southside town centre -Approximately 3klm to Gympie CBD -Located on a quiet cul-de-sac road -Elevated with a North East Aspect rom your...

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Stockland's $150m pitch: Build it and they will come

Gladstone Marina. The Gladstone Regional Council offers a range of exciting job opportunities. Photo Contributed: Murray Ware.

Here's why we need to see Stockland upgrade start soon.

Gympie has a new youthful edge as families flee 'overpriced' Sunshine Coast and Noosa regions

OUR FUTURE: BethAnn, Janae, Matthias and Jason Kauffman from new Mary St business Mamma Dee's Kitchen are part of the wave of young settlers moving to Gympie and helping diversify its economy.

It's a new young Gympie as families flee 'Grey South East'

By the water's edge

Secure your seachange

Gympie attracts buyers looking for affordable seachange

Core Logic property statistics reveal the region's median house price dropped 3.4% to $269,000 in the September quarter.

Median house price drops 3.4% to $269,000 in the September quarter

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!