Council rates and parking fines - no more payments at Upper Mary St

Arthur Gorrie
| 24th Nov 2016 12:19 PM
Paying the rates or parking fines at Upper Mary St is a thing of the past at Upper Mary St

PAYING the rates and parking fines at Gympie Reginal Council's Upper Mary St headquarters is a thing of the past, with ratepayers now forced to the other end of town to make all cash payments at Gympie Town Hall.

GYMPIE Regional Council will save ratepayers' money with changes to the way it collects money from ratepayers, councillors were told at their most recent meeting.

And in some cases, though not all, we will be the winners too, the meeting was told.

Councillors narrowly voted to adopt changes which will close down the council's Upper Mary St customer service centre, so all cash transactions will have to be negotiated at the Town Hall service centre.

But, to balance that, more ratepayers will pay bills online, with the removal of the credit card surcharge.

This would also save the council money, because credit card transactions were much cheaper to administer, about 40c for electronic transactions and $16.60 for over-the-counter ones.

Good news for outlying residents was that cash transactions will be more convenient at Goomeri, Tin Can Bay and Rainbow Beach, where libraries will also be customer service centres.

The decision was passed with Crs Mick Curran, Mark McDonald, Dan Stewart, Daryl Dodt and Bob Leitch for and Glen Hartwig, Mal Gear, Hilary Smerdon and James Cochrane against.

Gympie Times

Topics:  bills cash gympie regional council rates

