Council among best prepared for disasters: report

GYMPIE Regional Council's disaster preparedness is far from disastrous - in fact it's among the best.

Councillors were told this week of the importance of its "peacetime efforts" to prepare for disasters.

This week's council meeting was told an independent assessment of the council's disaster management framework showed it was "progressing strongly and is now well placed to meet future challenges and to protect our community."

Mayor Mick Curran, who also chairs Gympie region's Local Disaster Management Group, said he was delighted with the report from the Inspector General of Emergency Management.

"I am proud of the Council and team of staff who have worked in co-operation across all Council departments to achieve this outcome," he said.

"This result has been achieved by hard work, strong policy development and implementation and significant focus on training."

He said the council had come through with flying colours after its participation in a compulsory assessment program, which rated it highly according to set auditing criteria.