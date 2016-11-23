Council airport plans public soon

WE WILL know in a fortnight what Gympie Regonal Council has in mind for its Kybong aerodrome.

A draft master plan for the airport will be presented to councillors on December 7, at their last general meeting for the year, according to a staff report earlier this moneh.

Councillors were told they could expect to see a draft of the plan in December, as a prelude to a final document being presented for formal council approval early in the new year.

The airport's future has been the subject of intense discussion, particularly among concerned airport tenants and adjoining airpark developer Ray Gresham, whose already advanced development plans depend on aircraft access between the airport and his project.

Mr Gresham, a former dairy farmer driven out of business after years of battling the consequences of dairy deregulation, is well on the way to completion of his airport estate, where owners would be able to taxi their aircraft from the airstrip to their own private home-hangars.

Airport business operators had often complained about council management of the airport, but after the council called tenders for privatised management, seemed even more concerned at the thought of anyone else doing the job.

They pointed to the failures of airport privatisation elsewhere, including through higher rents and said employment and visitation to the region were important offshoots of their businesses.