Council admits golf club negotiations, but silent on price

GYMPIE region councillor Dan Stewart has apologised for revealing the existence of secret council negotiations to buy the Gympie Pines Golf Club last year.

The negotiations, now lapsed, were discussed in confidential council sessions only and Cr Stewart has described as "inappropriate” his action in admitting last year that negotiations were being held.

Although no confirmation has been publicly available from the council on any proposed price, it is believed this would have been at least $2.5 million.

This belief is supported by more recent news that the Gympie RSL Club has considered moving to the golf club, abandoning its current Mary St facilities, possibly after buying it or leasing

its clubhouse from a new owner.

Sub-Branch president Ivan Friske said he believed the purchase price would be "between $2.5 and $3.5 million”.

Councillors have now unanimously acknowledged in public that serious negotiations were under way, formally receiving Cr Stewart's prepared apology in an open session of the council.

Cr Stewart said: "Around September 2016 there was some concern raised by members of the public that the council was buying the golf course.

"In denying this was the case I also disclosed that there were negotiations.

"As this was a matter in committee (a local government expression for confidential proceedings) it was an inappropriate disclosure of information.

"For that I apologise,” he said.