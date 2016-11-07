34°
News

Could Africa's refugees give new life to our dying towns?

7th Nov 2016 10:45 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SMALL, dying rural communities in Queensland and NSW could be given a boost under a program to resettle refugees from war-torn Africa.

 Three African families have already moved to the rural community of Mingoola on the border of New South Wales and Queensland.

 There are more than 200 on the waiting list for resettlement.

The innovative program helps local communities in decline who would otherwise face the prospect of schools closing and basic services being shut.

Australian Story is reporting on the situation tonight, quoting local woman Julia Harpham.

"Many of us have children who work in the city and aren't going to come back to the farm because things have been so tough on the land," Ms Harpham said.

"You don't like to see a community die. And there's not much joy in a place with no children."

Three years ago, the local progress association decided to build on the region's migrant past and looked for refugees willing to move to the area.

But when they began contacting refugee agencies they were told there would not be adequate support for refugees in the bush.

"Every time I contacted any kind of refugee service they all said, 'oh, no, these people need to stay in the city,'" Ms Harpham told Australian Story.

Emmanuel Musoni with a few of the newest children of Mingoola. ABC News: Kristine Taylor
Emmanuel Musoni with a few of the newest children of Mingoola. ABC News: Kristine Taylor

Meanwhile in Sydney, refugee advocate Emmanuel Musoni was grappling with problems in his community from central Africa. They had been displaced from Rwanda and neighbouring countries during years of bitter civil war.

The majority had rural backgrounds before having to flee their homes for refugee camps.

"If you ask them, 'What was your dream when you applied to come to Australia and boarded the plane,' they say, 'We hoped we were going to be put in the countryside, to connect ourselves with agricultural life and have a garden'," Mr Musoni said.

Instead they were resettled in cities where employment prospects were few, the environment was intimidating and many became depressed and isolated.

What do you think? Is this a good idea given the struggle some farmers face in getting workers? Or should Australia's unemployed be doing these types of jobs?

 

 

 

Some of the comments on Facebook

Dianne Hockey I did not see Australian Story....but what I do know is that when immigrants need to assimilate and they do; they contribute to our communities.........assimilation is the key to a vibrant immigration policy.........bringing people of different cultures together with an acceptance of their new country origins.

Jim Graham Don't see what the problem is I grew up in that country mingoola bonshaw texas Ashford for as long as I've known has always been home to a wide range of different races Italians Greeks spaniards ll working their arses off and rearing bloody big family's on some of the roughest country going and not a cross word to be heard all I can say if they want hard work good on them

Karen Macdonald Hang on there is only so much work available in country australia . Notice this was only seasonal work not full time that's why there is a shortage of Australian workers they all had to leave to find full time employment.

How about you also support cries for the basin plan to be reviewed and changed to return water and jobs to Country regions. Just putting immigrants out here isn't going to solve issue Australians in rural areas are dealing with.
Great story but not a new one as been happening for years and only scratches the surface.

Topics:  editors picks farming refugees

Nine News goes regional, ready to take on WIN and Seven

Nine News goes regional, ready to take on WIN and Seven

BREAKING news across Rockhampton, Wide Bay, Toowoomba and the Sunshine Coast will be covered by yet another news network.

Coast teen hit by golf club 'toading' fights for life

Paramedics perform CPR on teen at scene of shocking accident

Eight myths about sun protection debunked

Cancer Council Queensland spokesperson Katie Clift

Knowing fact from fiction will help you reduce your cancer risk

Hare-y start to life as turtles outfox tractor

Mary Valley farmer Bill Greer was pleasantly surprised to find turtles nesting in his paddock recently. Photo courtesy of Channel 7.

"I've got quite a detour to get around those eggs."

Local Partners

FORMALS: Fashion wins and horror stories

HIGH necklines, low- sweeping backs, reds and blues are what this year's formal fashion is all about for the ladies.

FORMALS: Mum literally chases down perfect car

St Patrick's College students Tristan Watson, Anna Murley, Belarna Pertot, Elise Batt, Liam Window.

All is fair in the pursuit of the perfect formal car

The Amity Affliction to perform Gympie concert

The Amity Affliction's Joel Birch during the Vans Warped Tour 2013 in Brisbane.

The Amity Affliction will play the Gympie Civic Centre. Get tickets

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Plans to revive Rattler unveiled in volunteer event

The Valley Rattler.

Organisers share plans to revive Rattler in meet-and-greet

Shannen Doherty's message for Michael Buble

Shannen Doherty's message for Michael Buble

SHANNEN Doherty has urged Michael Buble and his wife to stay positive following their son Noah's recent cancer diagnosis.

Big Bang Theory banned? The episode "too hot" for TV

ADULT WARNING: When did Big Bang Theory become so... daring?

Brad Pitt pulls out of film appearances

Brad Pitt has pulled out of all of his promotional commitments

Ne Obliviscaris to unveil new song on Aussie tour

Neo Obliviscarus perform at Soundwave 2015 in Brisbane. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

We talk to Ne Obliviscaris about their new crowdfunding campaign

Buble family 'broken in half' by son's cancer diagnosis

Michael Buble and his family have been "broken in half"

Mel Gibson's age difference concerns

34-year age gap could cause a problem, says Gibson

Art hub helps find hidden gems

Three of the quARTz HuB founding members (from left) Kris Janke, Julie-Ann Payne, and Freda Gillieatt are excited by the new talent their uncovering in Gympie.

A new artist hub is helping uncover Gympie's hidden talent.

COOTHARABA LIFESTYLE PROPERTY

40 Junction Road, Cootharaba 4565

House 4 2 10 $699,000

This beautiful 2ha (almost 5 acres) of almost flat country,15 minutes drive from Tewantin,10 minutes from Lake Cootharaba and 15 minutes from Pomona has just...

RARE FLAT BLOCK!

Lot 555 Arborcrescent Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land Situated in a quiet area of Glenwood is this lovely flat 2.61 ... $79,000

Situated in a quiet area of Glenwood is this lovely flat 2.61 approx acre block. The block has been cleared except for a small area of trees along one boundary.

AMAZING BLOCK, SURE TO IMPRESS

Lot 202 Arborthirtyseven Rd, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land Private and personal, this 6155m2 block is sure to impress with the ... $68,000

Private and personal, this 6155m2 block is sure to impress with the surrounding natural bushland. This natural landscape offers the perfect place to build your...

A FAMILY HOME THAT WILL WOW YOU!

17 Primrose Ct, Gympie 4570

House 4 3 2 $450,000

Let this magical property with breathtaking views from the deck wow you from the moment you enter. Built for luxury this property will impress the most discerning...

EXCELLENT INVESTMENT

21 Castlereagh Court, Southside 4570

House 6 2 1 $329,000

Your next property investment is ready to add to your portfolio. Currently tenanted with great tenants, who would love to stay on. This quality brick and tile...

MUST SELL

Unit 21/15 Rainbow Shores Drive, Rainbow Beach 4581

Unit 1 1 1 $140,000

Presenting for sale a fully furnished, completely self-contained unit, located less than 400 metres to the fantastic surf beach at Rainbow. This top floor unit...

A SOLID INVESTMENT/FIRST HOME

12 McLellan Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $235,000

Sit on the back deck and enjoy the great mountain views to the east. * 3 bedrooms, 2 with built-ins * Located close to schools and town, in a good...

141 ACRES AT GOOMBOORIAN

321 Tagigan Road, Goomboorian 4570

Rural 0 0 $470,000

141 acres in Goomboorian, 60 secluded cleared acres surrounded by another 80 acres of hardwood forest and a pristine lake in the middle of timber. A large set of...

REJUVENATE &amp; BENEFIT

5 Harding Street, Kilkivan 4600

House 2 1 $105,000

I would like to introduce 5 Harding Street, Kilkivan to the market. Located just a short walk to the local bowls club, shops and school, this property could be...

AVIATOR&#39;S DREAM

Lot 2/142 Lobwein Road, Kybong 4570

Residential Land 0 0 Offers Over...

Rarely will opportunities like this come along. Taxi your plane from your own hanger onto the airport runway. This beautifully presented fully fenced undulating...

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

New life for Winston House

EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST: Marg and John Cochrane at the old Winston house building, now on the market in Gympie.

Winston House is open for buyer offers as of now

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Imagine living in the Whitsundays rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!