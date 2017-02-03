Costly petrol in Gympie last year? Any fuel knows that

UP AND DOWN: Gympie's petrol prices in 2016 were erratic.

GYMPIE was the second most expensive place to buy unleaded petrol in south-east Queensland last year, behind only the Sunshine Coast.

According to the RACQ, the average price of unleaded petrol in Gympie was 120.4 cents per litre, 0.2cpl lower than the Sunshine Coast's 120.6cpl average.

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said the results of their 2016 fuel price report showed the importance of shopping around for the best prices, and increasing competition in the area.

"As motorists, it's important we do our research and only support retailers charging fair prices,” she said.

"By avoiding those service stations that are overcharging, we can use people power to encourage retailers to drop their prices.”

While Gympie's average was among the highest in south-east Queensland (at 1.8cpl higher than Brisbane's 118.6), it was considerably lower than some of our neighbouring cities, with Maryborough's average of 118.1cpl and Bundaberg's 117.3cpl.

It was, however, well below Hervey Bay's 2016 average of 124.0cpl.

Over the 12 month period, the cheapest month to buy unleaded petrol in Gympie was March, with an average of 113.5cpl, while the most expensive month was June at 127.8cpl.

Overall, Gympie's average price sunk below Brisbane's on four occasions: March, April, September and December. The biggest difference in average price between Gympie and Brisbane was in August, with Gympie 8cpl dearer.

Despite our proximity to the Sunshine Coast, crazy price fluctuations still occurred throughout the year. In April and September our average price was more than 5cpl cheaper than the Sunshine Coast, while in November our average price was 6.7cpl dearer.

While the price difference might be frustrating for drivers, an RACQ spokesperson said it was impossible to infer anything from comparisons to Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast as prices fluctuated from a fuel price cycle Gympie was not a part of.

"The main factor that causes higher (or lower) prices is a lack of competition (or strong competition).

"In the coastal zone, in which Gympie lies, distance to the terminal does not have a large effect on the price of fuel. It is lower levels of competition in Gympie that causes local prices to be higher.

"There is a large retailer at Kybong that used to be a discounter. This site kept Gympie prices cheap.

"A few years back it was rebranded Puma (from Matilda) and the price went up.”