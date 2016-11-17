How council's latest decision affects your rates payment

Gympie Regional Council will save money with changes to the way it collects our money, this week's council general meeting was told.

And in some cases, though not all, we will be the winners too, the meeting was told.

Councillors narrowly voted to adopt changes which will close down the council's Upper Mary St customer service centre, so all cash transactions will have to be negotiated at the Town Hall service centre.

But, to balance that, more ratepayers will pay their bills online, with the removal of the credit card surcharge. This would also save the council money, because credit card transactions were much cheaper to administer, about 40c for electronic transactions and $16.60 for over-the-counter ones.

Good news for outlying residents was that cash transactions will be more convenient at Goomeri, Tin Can Bay and Rainbow Beach, where libraries will also be customer service centres.

The decision was passed with Crs Mick Curran, Mark McDonald, Dan Stewart, Daryl Dodt and Bob Leitch for and Glen Hartwig, Mal Gear, Hilary Smerdon and James Cochrane against.