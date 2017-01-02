30°
Thieves run down cop at scene of Coast break and enter

2nd Jan 2017 6:33 AM

BREAKING: A police officer has been seriously hurt while responding to reports of a break and enter on the Sunshine Coast.

The officer suffered leg injuries after being pinned between two vehicles in Maple St, Cooroy about 4.30am.

Queensland Police Service says that police disturbed several offenders involved in a suspected break and enter at a business.

A male police officer was struck by two vehicles being driven by the offenders as they fled the address.

The officer was transported to Nambour Hospital with an injury to his leg not considered life-threatening and remains in a stable condition.

Investigations are continuing.

There is no further information available.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

cooroy traffic crash

