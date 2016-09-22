27°
News

Cooloola Cove man to represent self in esky murder case

Erin Godwin
| 22nd Sep 2016 9:17 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MAN accused of murder and torture will be representing himself in the case.

A Bundaberg witness said he saw a man fall out of an Esky at a Gympie property.

Cooloola Cove's Stephen John Armitage, 45, is charged with murder, deprivation of liberty and torture over the death of Gold Coast resident Shaun Matthew Barker.

His son Matthew Leslie Armitage, 22, and Highfields resident William Frances Dean, 37, are also charged over the death.

Yesterday in Brisbane Supreme Court, Stephen Armitage's defence withdrew representation.

Mr Armitage told the court he would represent himself when he contested the case at trial.

Justice David Boddice said while Mr Armitage was free to do so, self-representation was difficult, particularly in criminal cases, and Mr Armitage may want to reflect on whether it was in his best interests.

Mr Barker was last seen alive on December 10, 2013, in Broadbeach and his body was found in a forest near Tin Can Bay in April 2014.

The case will be reviewed on October 19, when it is likely it will be set for trial in March.

ARM NEWSDESK

Gympie Times

Topics:  deprivation of liberty charge, matthew leslie armitage, murder case, shaun matthew barker, stephen john armitage, torture charge, william frances dean

Woman banned from Gympie over alleged child witness assault

Woman banned from Gympie over alleged child witness assault

Gympie woman accused of threatening a child witness cannot return to the region without prior permission will live in Darling Downs.

Boy, 6, airlifted after Harry's Hut campfire accident

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter took the boy to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital.

6-year-old boy injured as spirits accidentally poured on fire

The way we were 25, 50 and 100 years ago

THURSDAY, MAY 25, 1989: Students and staff members from Gympie West State School paid tribute to long serving principal Tom Chatterton yesterday. Mr Chatterton, principal of the school for 12 years, was presented with gifts from the student body as well as staff members at a morning tea arranged in his honour. Mr Chatterton is presented with a parting gift by the school's captains Kristine Adams and Tim Slatter.

Flashback to 25, 50 and 100 years ago

Cooloola Cove man to represent self in esky murder case

Witness: Body fell out of esky at Gympie property

Local Partners

Community diary: Here's what's on today

THIS is where clubs and groups are meeting around Gympie today.

A show of compassion for our suicide survivors

WEAVING SUPPORT: Ruth Polley enveloped in the 'cloak of support' at the suicide Remembrance Day in Memorial Park.

Community strength for those left behind after a suicide

Classic car auction draws buyers from US, Dubai

"He wants everyone to enjoy the cars, the collection got too big'

Latest deals and offers

What's on the big screen this week

What's on the big screen this week

THE school holiday offering expands with a new animated movie from the mind of a Pixar animator.

Top five Queensland food festivals you must do

5000 attendees enjoyed last year's Spirit of Bundaberg Festival, and this year will be even bigger.

THE Spirit of Bundaberg Festival tops our list!

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E1 - the battle of the bracelets

Georgia Love speaks to Rhys Chilton in a scene from the first episode of The Bachelorette.

GEORGIA Love meets a cast of colourful characters in series premiere

First Bachelorette evictee could have been The Bachelor

The Bachelorette contestant Dale Brown.

DALE Brown was in the running for Ten's other reality dating show.

New technology 1000 times faster than NBN

Fibre optic is considered the fastest internet solution at present.

Nokia says it has manipulated fibre optic cable to achieve the speed

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with their six children

Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt

Will Coast man find love with The Bachelorette?

NATURAL JOKER: Caloundra's Aaron Brady, who features in the new season of The Bachelorette, pictured with his bulldog Alby.

COAST bachelor hopes to make a good first impression on Georgia.

PERFECTLY POSITIONED!

53 Ridgeview Drive, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $349,000

This perfectly positioned property situated on an elevated 749m2 corner block boasts an inviting and stylish home. Featuring 4 bedrooms, main with walk through...

Renovate Me and Profit!

9 Hilton Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 $199,000

Bring the hammer and nails this renovator has great potential. Three good sized bedrooms, functional kitchen with dishwasher. Open plan living with reverse cycle...

CALICO CREEK CHARACTER CLASSIC

298 Calico Creek Road, Calico Creek 4570

House 4 1 5 $325,000

Steeped in history is the old headmaster's home from days gone by. This home is set on 1012m2 fenced block that is surrounded by a much larger rural property...

RURAL OUTLOOK

1 Edwards Road, Woolooga 4570

House 3 1 2 $185,000

Take a step inside and you will be amazed at what this property has to offer. Situated in Woolooga this property is well-presented and maintained. As you enter...

FIRST HOME? - LOOK AT ME!!!!

194 Dan Meurant Drive, Curra 4570

House 2 1 1 $242,000

This highset timber home is situated on a gently sloping 10,000m2 (2.5ac) elevated block with lovely views and high enough to catch the breezes. The home boasts 2...

BUILD WITH CONFIDENCE

6 Jaryd Place, Gympie 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $107,000

One of the best blocks left in the Estate. High with great views. Fully serviced 657m2 allotment. Nice estate with quality homes. Quiet cul-de-sac position. Close...

START HORSING AROUND!

48 Wattle Avenue, Bells Bridge 4570

House 4 2 3 $398,000

Welcome to 48 Wattle Avenue Bells Bridge, the ideal budget horse property perfect for the whole family to enjoy! Set on approximately 6.27 Acres (2.54 Hectares)...

NEAT AND SWEET

9 Sorrel Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $318,000

This immaculate brick family home has been so well maintained and sparkles like brand new. From the street this home offers an elevated position amongst other...

GREAT LOCATION AT GREAT VALUE!!

42 Julienne Street, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

This home is fully fenced and situated on an 860m2 corner block in a prime location on the Southside of town. Featuring 4 bedrooms, main with en-suite, WIR and air...

HURRY ON THIS ONE !

1 Giles Street, Southside 4570

House 3 1 1 OFFERS OVER...

Welcome to 1 Giles Street Southside, low maintenance living at its best... Nestled in a one way street is this tidy open plan brick home consisting of three...

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Rocky proves prime real estate in latest REIQ report

Kas Woch sold this Wood St home in Depot Hill for $107,000 in August.

A new investor's market as Rocky house prices hit lowest in state

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

Where development is up and down around Gympie

Councillors were told of the "high confidence” in the housing industry.

Gympie Regional Council's latest building report

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.