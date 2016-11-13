35°
Cooloola Berries open today for free pick-your-own

13th Nov 2016 8:54 AM
Supplied

To celebrate their local supporters, Cooloola Berries are opening the strawberry patch for a free pick-your-own all day today Sunday, November 13, 2016.

Bring your baskets and a hat.

The café is open from 8-4:30 with Paella served from 12noon. 

