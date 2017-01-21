Cooinda launches $10.9 million facility

Cooinda Aged Care has granted a sneek peek at their new $10.9 million extension during an open day this morning.

The newly constructed wing will house around 50 residents, 34 of which will move in over the next couple of months.

Cooinda Aged Care CEO Robyn Kross told The Gympie Times the new building will provide an exceptional level of care.

"Some of the room options we are providing are different to other facilities in this area,” Mrs Kross said.

The facility took 12 months to build and two years of planning to come to fruition.

Mrs kross said the open day, while not the 'official' opening of the facility was an opportunity for people who had family members in care, or about to go into care, to look around and inspect it for themselves.

"All of the rooms are single suits with their own ensuite,” Mrs kross said.

"This facility will provide high care.

"We are seeing residents come into aged care a lot older, so their needs are a lot higher.

"This building allows us to provide that care, in the room.

"They (residents) don't have to moved to another room in the facility.”

Mrs kross said in her experience residents entering aged care in Gympie were in their early 90s.

This is opposed to a decade ago where it wasn't unusual for people in their 70s or early 80s to enter a care facility.

The project extends beyond the new brick and mortar with stunning landscape features including an Anzac memorial.

Mrs Kross said the idea behind the memorial was to give residents who were unable to venture out on Anzac day the opportunity to honour the fallen.

The aged care facility is still in an expanding phase and construction will begin on a new wing later this year.

Cooinda currently hosts 158 residents with 17 already permanently housed in the new building.