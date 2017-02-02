Controversy: Fate of Gympie's premier football side to be decided tonight

FOOTBALL: The Gympie Times can reveal that the Gympie Diggers Football Club will hold a high level meeting tonight in an attempt to decide their next move for the 2017 season.

In a report filed by the Sunshine Coast Daily yesterday, Sunshine Coast football officials said they were concerned that Gympie's premier football side would not have enough players to field a team.

The report confirmed at least five Gympie players are set to sign with Sunshine Coast clubs with Sunshine Coast Football president Chris Dunk saying his association would do its utmost to support Diggers.

In response, new Diggers president Terry Ferguson said that while it was disappointing, nothing would be confirmed until the meeting tonight.

Football Gympie president Joel Albion told The Gympie Times he would also attend the meeting, saying Diggers has the full support of the local association.

"We want a team in the Sunshine Coast comp,” Albion said.

Diggers are apart of the Sunshine Coast competition on an invitational basis and a lack of player numbers could see them exit the competition.