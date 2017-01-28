Congrats Gympie, on an awesome Australia Day

Letter to Editor:

CONGRATULATIONS GYMPIE ON AN AWESOME AUSTRALIA DAY!

WHAT a great day it was for everyone. If you were not at the Gympie council Australia Day celebrations then you missed out on a great day for all, and well done Matt Allard - the right person for the right job.

As usual there was plenty to do and lots of good entertainment for all ages and plenty of water activities which went down well with the kids.

Australia day fun at Nelsen reserve Sabine Mayr and Sabrina Schreiber. Renee Albrecht

The Australian Motorhoming Lions Club has had the privilege to have been able to assist Gympie council for two events: the New Years Eve celebrations and now the Australia Day celebrations. On both occasion we looked after children's rides.

I cannot speak highly enough about the kids and the young adults who enjoyed the rides. They have always been very respectful and so well behaved it made our tasks on both occasions very enjoyable.

As someone who has a lot to do with my own age group (Grey Brigade) and with the youth at these events and others I have no doubt about the country's future given our experiences with the youth in Gympie.

Australia day fun at Nelsen reserve Terese Bonnick and Samuel Clifton. Renee Albrecht

If I may, I would once again like to recognise the following people and organisations:

a. Gympie council another great event;

b. Matt Allard as always incredible job;

c. The mums and dads for taking the time to come to these events especially for bringing your children;

d. And finally our members, supporters and family thank you for coming and helping the AMLC Lions Club out as always even some travelling quite some way to do so, thank you again.

Another great day in Gympie.

Len Waddington,

President, Australian Motorhoming Lions Club.

Ways to improve parking in Mary St

I HAVE just returned from one of my frequent (unnecessary?) trips to Gympie. Maybe that's why my hands are shaking.

Prior to leaving I always estimate how long it will take up and back.

I am always about double this time. Why?

The area around Gold City Centre Stage is transformed into a magical wonderland by the addition of the twinkling fairy lights on the trees. Leeroy Todd

The simple answer is traffic? Or more so, parking! Or lack of.

The solution? Closing off Mary St maybe or how about a couple of changes?

What about bus stops? Huge slabs of space, unoccupied most of the time.

What about making these car parks and having buses stop briefly in the street.

The hold-ups would be a fraction of the time now caused by cars - looking, looking, looking!

Eliminate "loading zones” (more parking), who actually needs these?

Lower and enforce parking times. Who really needs more than half an hour?

I have several other brilliant suggestions, but I want to be brief.

My main (and best) suggestion is to create a small parking "police” group, say 10 or 12 men or women who have punitive powers like fines, and put me in charge.

Richard Channell,

Kandanga.

Council should withdraw 'unfair' charge

MY LETTER to the Editor dated January 14 on the new council imposed levy of $25 to households having a waste water treatment plant drew a large supportive response.

There is strong community concern, even outrage, that householders who have been compelled to install most expensive treatment plants, pay for its servicing and now have council changing their recording system and demanding the householder pay for their new software.

The amount is not the issue, the principle is.

Every reply found this levy iniquitous.

Where will council's apparent new policy end?

Some of the servicing companies have met with council expressing concerns particularly about individual security data going into other hands.

There were too many respondents to the earlier letter to reply to and I express my sincere thanks to them and for their comments.

We now propose meeting with council and seeking that this unfair charge be withdrawn.

Ian McConachie,

Pie Creek.