29°
News

Confusion over gun law mess as Labor blames LNP

Arthur Gorrie
| 3rd Nov 2016 4:52 PM
NOT RIGHT: Gympie gun dealer Ron Owen says the Police Minister is living in fairyland.
NOT RIGHT: Gympie gun dealer Ron Owen says the Police Minister is living in fairyland. Greg Miller

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

POLICE Minister Bill Byrne yesterday appeared to distort a successful Opposition move to improve the workability of Queensland gun laws.

That was one legal interpretation of a confusing news release in which Mr Byrne seemed to blame the LNP for a law supported by the Government and which might have compelled police effectively to rob the dead, confiscating all the firearms held in stock by a deceased gun dealer.

Gympie's LNP representative Tony Perrett said the Opposition had overturned a regulation which called for the automatic suspension of licences for gun dealer businesses, "when the representative on the licence dies or loses their authority to represent it.”

He said the licence would now be attached to a business, rather than a person, and it would be possible to nominate a secondary licensee.

This would eliminate a needless problem and would mean police would no longer feel forced to confiscate stock from a dead person.

But in a statement issued at 12.30am yesterday, Mr Byrne argued the opposite.

He said the LNP had disallowed a change which would have allowed a business to transition smoothly to a new licensed operator.

Now police would be compelled to confiscate sometimes thousands of guns from a dealer's premises, in the event of the dealer's death, Mr Byrne claimed.

Not true, said Gympie gun dealer, Ron Owen.

"The minister is in fairyland, except that he is not confused about it. He knows the facts and his release is not accurate.”

Mr Owen said the provision the Government supported had created a situation some years ago, in which police "turned up with trucks to confiscate all the stock of a gun dealer who had died.”

His views were backed by leading Brisbane gun law solicitor Peter Kuske, who said government's preferred outcome would have had "catastrophic consequences for the licensed gun dealers who co-operate with the police to make the gun laws work. "This is nothing to do with gun ownership, only to do with gun dealers.

"It would strike a blow at their ability to conduct their business. What the minister says is false,” Mr Kuske said.

Mr Byrne's release "condemned the LNP for sabotaging successful gun laws implemented by its own party in the wake of the Port Arthur massacre”.

"Now, (in the event of a gun dealer retiring or dying) a dealer's licence will be cancelled and the Queensland Police Service will be legally required to ensure possibly thousands of guns are locked up securely for months while new dealers' licences are issued,” he said.

Gympie Times
Letter: Why didn't you hire local lawyers to threaten me?

Letter: Why didn't you hire local lawyers to threaten me?

Facebook page administrator Kathy Little Walker says Gympie Regional Council legal action is not the way forward

Disqualified driver caught drink driving twice in a day

A Casino woman has appeared in court over drink driving charges.

Suspended jail sentence for serial drink driver

Confusion over gun law mess as Labor blames LNP

NOT RIGHT: Gympie gun dealer Ron Owen says the Police Minister is living in fairyland.

Gympie gun dealer Ron Owen says Bill Byrne is living in fairyland.

Little relief for Gympie ahead of scorching week

STAY COOL TOMORROW: Luke Chesher was busy building pools in the Gympie region yesterday as the region prepares for a very summery weekend.

Temperatures will soar in Gympie over the weekend and next week.

Local Partners

John's iconic Calton Hill scene nabs art prize

Iconic Calton Hill painting captures imaginations in the People's Choice Award

Gympie West's hardest-working students honoured

TOP LITTLE AUSSIES: Gympie West's September Aussies of the Month pictured with Gympie recording artist Linc Pelps are (back from left) Zoe Barron, Jackson Mann, Grace Visberg-Munro, Brooke Alford, (front) Isaac Ogden, Jaime White, Jasmine McConville and Zak King.

Gympie singer presents Aussie of the Month awards

Final Cooran Acoustic Night for 2016 more than music

STAGE IS SET: The Cooran Memorial Hall stage is ready for the final Cooran Acoustic Night for 2016.

Cooran Acoustic Night 'very organic, very unique'

What's on around Gympie region this week

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community diary for Gympie region November 3-5

Gympie Riding for Disabled saddles up for open day

IN THE SADDLE: John Bowditch on Bridget and Sarah Sutcliffe on Red Ned take a ride at the Gympie and District Riding for Disabled grounds ahead of this Saturday's open day.

Riding for Disabled open day this Saturday

Sony's new virtual reality is great fun

Sony's new virtual reality is great fun

IT'S the hottest item in gaming right now, and expected to be on many a wishlist for Christmas, so does the PlayStation VR deliver?

Bono to be honoured at Women of the Year awards

Bono has been named one of Glamour magazine's Women of the Year

Why The Wrong Girl is the right place for Rob

Rob Collins in a scene from The Wrong Girl.

GET to know romantic comedy's heartthrob Rob Collins.

Taylor Swift tops Forbes' highest-paid women in music list

Taylor Swift is the highest-paid woman in music

Chris Brown angers neighbours by 'popping wheelies'

He was said to be "popping wheelies" on a quadbike in the road

Josh not ready to grow up quite yet in Please Like Me

Josh Thomas, Keegan Joyce, Emily Barclay, Thomas Ward and Hannah Gadsby star in the fourth season of the TV series Please Like Me.

FUNNY man continues to find success with homegrown comedy.

Mariah Carey would've had $50m in pre-nup

The 100-page document was never signed

SOUTHSIDE FAMILY HOME

10 Helen Street, Southside 4570

House 4 2 1 $298,000

This fabulous property new to the market and priced to sell must be viewed and you'll be so pleased you did. Located just behind the Southside Shopping Centre in...

UNIQUE and ENTICING HOME!!

120 Old Maryborough Road, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 1 $419,000

This property will surprise you with what it has to offer. Situated on 2527m2, this property is ideal for large families wanting the convenience of walking...

TIMELESS BEAUTY IN MEDICAL PRECINCT

81 Channon Street, Gympie 4570

House 5 1 1 $299,000

It is rare that you get a property with this much to offer. If you're looking for the authentic Queenslander, look no further! If you're looking for the best...

TIMELESS STYLE IS NOW COMPLETE!!

8 Sunburst Place, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $410,000

Located in the sought after Crest Estate, Southside this well designed modern home is a brilliant example of modern comfort that meets timeless style. Situated on...

MUST BE SEEN TO BE BELIEVED

78 Kirsten Drive, Curra 4570

House 3 2 2 $295,000

Take a step inside and you will be amazed at what this property has to offer. Situated in Curra this property is very well presented and maintained. As you enter...

A SOLID INVESTMENT/FIRST HOME

12 McLellan Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $235,000

Sit on the back deck and enjoy the great mountain views to the east. * 3 bedrooms, 2 with built-ins * Located close to schools and town, in a good...

Lifestyle or Earning Potential - Your Choice!

730 Kandanga Imbil Road, Imbil 4570

0 0 Auction On Site...

-53.87 acres a stones throw from Imbil CBD -Perfect lifestyle block for your dream home or; -DA approval is already in place should you wish to subdivide -Ideal...

CIRCLE&#39;S END

Goomeri 4601

House 3 1 1 $595,000

The perfect horse, cattle or lifestyle property is waiting for you to come and enjoy. 81.9 acres (33.18ha) of rich country ranging from alluvial flats, gently...

Developers- Marina Views - RESIDENTIAL CHOICE

2 Oyster Parade, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 2 2 $585,000

Directly Opposite the Marina - Sought after Location Property has DUAL street access - Oyster Parade and Skyring Place Live in ... OR .... Develop Zoned ....

FINDERS KEEPERS!!

37 Cross Crescent, Curra 4570

House 3 1 1 $280,000

Welcome to this private low set brick home nestled on 5 Acres with great water supply at 37 Cross Crescent, Curra Inside features, tidy light and airy kitchen...

Imagine living in the Whitsunday rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!