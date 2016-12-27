Confidence grows after great year for local tourism

CONSTRUCTION SITE: Florence and Phoebe Penny hard at work on their sandcastles at Tin Can Bay

WITH gorgeous weather on display and wide open pristine beaches ready to be enjoyed, it's easy to see why the Cooloola Coast is being touted as the next big Australian tourism destination.

Crowds flocked to the sands of Tin Can Bay and Rainbow Beach yesterday as the end-of-year celebrations continue, with families from across the state and country making the trip.

It's especially good news for business owners and the local tourism industry, who have enjoyed an incredibly strong year, with a healthy stream of curious new visitors discovering a new favourite spot.

"It really has been a terrific year for us,” said Destination Gympie Region Tourism development manager Andrew Saunders.

"When you're looking at areas like Tin Can and Rainbow Beach, they've just gone from strength to strength.”

Business owners, particularly in the accommodation and tourism sectors have been enjoying consistently good numbers, reflecting a new-found confidence in both the Sunshine Coast and surrounding regions.

He attributes this to an influx of returning international visitors, many of whom are looking for the best new thing, after exhausting more obvious destinations like Surfers Paradise and Sydney.

"For them, it's an opportunity to say they've discovered this thing first before the rest of the world has,” he said.

"I mean realistically, it's not that far from Brisbane and the Gold Coast, we're looking forward to a very bright future.”

A future so bright, in fact, that Rainbow Beach will feature prominently in an international advertising campaign in Germany at the beginning of next year.

Prospective European clients will be able to see what the coast offers in a variety of different mediums.

"We've been campaigning for international visitors for well over two years now,” Mr Saunders added.

"The fruits of success are beginning to bare here now, as we move into targeting the United States and Singaporean markets as well - we're all incredibly determined to make the most of this.”

Closer to home, and it's clear visitors have seen the same thing Andrew is hoping worldwide travellers will see too.

At Tin Can Bay, Cheryle Reed said it was obvious why she and her family had made the trip.

"It's not as crowded like the Gold Coast, and we wanted somewhere we had the space to bring the kids and the dogs,” she said.

"I mean just look at all of this, it's just beautiful - there's no better way to end the year.”