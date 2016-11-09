Conditions right now are a recipe for bushfire disaster

RESIDENTS have been urged not to light any fires and stay vigilant with a very high fire danger predicted across the region.

Gympie Regional Council has warned residents to avoid lighting fires and prepare fire emergency plans, with a high fire danger for the rest of the week in areas including Gympie, Toolara, Goomboorian, Woolooga, Imbil, Kilkivan and Tansey.

Rural Fire Service (RFS) assistant commissioner Tom Dawson said with very high and severe fire danger forecast in Wide Bay, Central Highlands, Capricornia, Burnett and the Darling Downs and Granite Belt, fires that broke out would be fast moving and unpredictable.

"Under these conditions, unattended or mismanaged fires could spread rapidly and become difficult to contain,” Mr Dawson said.

With storms forecast in some areas for this afternoon and evening, Mr Dawson urged residents not to be complacent.

"These storms could bring gusty winds and dry lighting which could not only spark new fires but have the potential to cause problems at existing bushfires and for our firefighters,” he said.

"People should never throw cigarette butts out of the car window and avoid operating machinery in grassed areas during these dangerous conditions.”

Mr Dawson said landowners who had conducted hazard reduction burns recently should to take immediate steps to ensure their fire had been properly extinguished.

"Residual fires must be contained so that they will not escape and any hazard reduction burns should be postponed until conditions are more suitable or there has been significant rainfall,” he said.

Mr Dawson said that with a number of fires already burning across the state, residents needed to stay up-to-date with current warnings by visiting the RFS website, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) social media pages or tuning in to local radio.

"If you do see a fire report it to Triple Zero (000) immediately,” he said.