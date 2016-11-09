34°
News

Conditions right now are a recipe for bushfire disaster

9th Nov 2016 2:44 PM
BE PREPARED: A bush fire at Murdering Creek Road a few years ago.
BE PREPARED: A bush fire at Murdering Creek Road a few years ago. Brett Wortman

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RESIDENTS have been urged not to light any fires and stay vigilant with a very high fire danger predicted across the region.

Gympie Regional Council has warned residents to avoid lighting fires and prepare fire emergency plans, with a high fire danger for the rest of the week in areas including Gympie, Toolara, Goomboorian, Woolooga, Imbil, Kilkivan and Tansey.

Rural Fire Service (RFS) assistant commissioner Tom Dawson said with very high and severe fire danger forecast in Wide Bay, Central Highlands, Capricornia, Burnett and the Darling Downs and Granite Belt, fires that broke out would be fast moving and unpredictable.

"Under these conditions, unattended or mismanaged fires could spread rapidly and become difficult to contain,” Mr Dawson said.

With storms forecast in some areas for this afternoon and evening, Mr Dawson urged residents not to be complacent.

"These storms could bring gusty winds and dry lighting which could not only spark new fires but have the potential to cause problems at existing bushfires and for our firefighters,” he said.

"People should never throw cigarette butts out of the car window and avoid operating machinery in grassed areas during these dangerous conditions.”

Mr Dawson said landowners who had conducted hazard reduction burns recently should to take immediate steps to ensure their fire had been properly extinguished.

"Residual fires must be contained so that they will not escape and any hazard reduction burns should be postponed until conditions are more suitable or there has been significant rainfall,” he said.

Mr Dawson said that with a number of fires already burning across the state, residents needed to stay up-to-date with current warnings by visiting the RFS website, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) social media pages or tuning in to local radio.

"If you do see a fire report it to Triple Zero (000) immediately,” he said.

Gympie Times
Reader photos: Butterflies grace the Gympie region

Reader photos: Butterflies grace the Gympie region

RESIDENTS have been reaching in awe for cameras as a never-ending flurry of butterflies travels across the Gympie region.

The diseases we're risking in mozzie invasion

Mozzies not has welcome as butterflies as growing numbers bring health risks.

Mozzie invasion brings health risks.

Letter: LNP putting mining companies before farmers

The Queensland LNP should not let mines have unfettered access to the Artesian Basin, this letter writer says.

Letter: Farmers hung out to dry by LNP's opposition to Water Bill

MISSING AT SEA: Skipper search to continue 48 hours on

Missing Yeppoon skipper Brett Munn.

The skipper was last seen in wheelhouse of the trawler.

Local Partners

Birch not just for the birds - gardeners love them too!

Gympie Municipal Horticultural Society members will get a chance to see this fascinating tree first hand when they visit Henry and Dell Kross's residence.

Fun and activities in Gympie today

No Caption

What groups are meeting today? Read on to find out.

The Amity Affliction to perform Gympie concert

The Amity Affliction's Joel Birch during the Vans Warped Tour 2013 in Brisbane.

The Amity Affliction will play the Gympie Civic Centre. Get tickets

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Plans to revive Rattler unveiled in volunteer event

The Valley Rattler.

Organisers share plans to revive Rattler in meet-and-greet

Bachelor beauty finds best friend in fellow contestant

Bachelor beauty finds best friend in fellow contestant

TOOWOOMBA beauty Noni Janur may not have found love with Richie Strahan on The Bachelor but she did find a best friend.

Karl Stefanovic forced off TV after marriage split

"I think any of us would be happy to take a holiday."

Prince Harry on Meghan Markle's "racist, sexist" smears

Actress Meghan Markle is in a relationship with Prince Harry, and her treatment has been both "racist and sexist" according to a statement from Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry said he is “disappointed" he could not protect her

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Julia and Sasha pictured in their winning challenge apartment kitchen in a scene from The Block.

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

Blac Chyna wants her pre-baby body back

Blac Chyna doesn't plan on having a baby body for long

Miley Cyrus may be getting cold feet

Miley Cyrus doesn't want to marry Liam Hemsworth

The 100 star embraces cult following at Supanova expo

Ricky Whittle in a scene from the TV series The 100. Supplied by Foxtel.

American actor Ricky Whittle hasn't met an Aussie he doesn't like

AUCTION

36 Young Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 Auction

This large Queensland style home on 1134m2 has been family owned for the past 78 years. With attention this home could be a Renovator's delight. The home has...

CITY VIEWS

64 Old Maryborough Road, Gympie 4570

House 4 1 1 $225,000

This Gympie city home was built by one of Gympie's best known and respected builders. The 4 bedroom or 3 bedroom plus office home was built with the best hardwood...

GREENDALE DOWNS ESTATE - LOT 80 SNOWGUM AVE, PIE CREEK

Lot 80 Snowgum Ave, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land If you are looking to build or simply invest in a block ... $142,000

If you are looking to build or simply invest in a block that will guarantee value for your money, this new estate is certainly for you. Lot 80 Snowgum Ave is the...

AN OASIS IN SUBURBIA!

10a Louisa Lane, Gympie 4570

House 5 2 4 Offers Over...

If modern comfort with that character filled warmth that only a post war home can provide is what you are looking for, then this is the home for you. Situated in a...

3 x Driveways + Shed

9 Summer Way, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 3 1 4 $339,000

3 driveway access to your new property and positioned in a great location close to the foreshore, are features that are sought after. The brick home, has been...

CALLING FIRST HOME BUYERS

37 Canberra Avenue, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 1 $225,000

Located at Cooloola Cove, this is the ultimate property for the first home buyer. The property boasts 3 roomy sized bedrooms with polished timber flooring.

IDYLLIC HOUSE BLOCK IN PRIME SMALL ACREAGE ESTATE

Lot 3 Mooloo Road, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land Situated in the sought after Pie Creek is this prime acreage estate! ... $174,000

Situated in the sought after Pie Creek is this prime acreage estate! If you are looking to build or simply invest in a block that will guarantee value for your...

PRESTIGE ACREAGE WITH POTENTIAL

Lot 5 Wilsons Pocket Road, Goomboorian 4570

Residential Land Are you looking for a prestige block on the popular eastern side ... Offers over...

Are you looking for a prestige block on the popular eastern side of town? Well this one is for you! The 9+ acre block as a lot of potential and consists of...

INVESTOR ONLY who wants 2 make $$$!

41 Horseshoe Bend, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 2 $265,000!

What if we told you we had just the most amazing investment opportunity going in town right now! Well we do, and here is the deal. Fantastic home already zoned...

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

1775 Mary Valley Road, Amamoor 4570

5 2 5 Auction

Ultra spacious, very private executive style brick residence on 15 acres. Built to suit the extended family, it has 5 bedrooms, office, 2 bathrooms and 3 living...

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

New life for Winston House

EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST: Marg and John Cochrane at the old Winston house building, now on the market in Gympie.

Winston House is open for buyer offers as of now

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!