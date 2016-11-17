Concert will be simply classical and really grand

SOLOIST: New Cooloola Community Orchestra conductor Lloyd Robins will play a trumpet solo at the Simply Classical.

FOR the final concert of 2016, organisers of Simply Classical have pulled out all stops to make it a concert of grand proportions.

A choir, a wind ensemble and a full-size orchestra plus several soloists are combining to give you an afternoon of good musical entertainment.

The newly re-formed Cooloola Community Orchestra has been rehearsing for several months and, after a trial run in the Memorial Park rotunda on Gold Rush Saturday, will present its first indoor concert for Simply Classical.

After two years in recess due to the lack of a conductor, the orchestra has secured the expertise of Lloyd Robins, who resides in Amamoor, and previous as well as new members have come forward to put it all back together again.

The orchestra will play various pieces such as the mighty Farandole by George Bizet, and Australian composer Percy Grainger's version of Danny Boy, which he took to pieces and re-assembled in a most interesting fashion.

Lloyd Robins, who is not only a disciplined and inspiring conductor but a fine soloist on several wind instruments, will play a trumpet solo with orchestral accompaniment.

If you have never heard of - or seen - a piccolo trumpet, Lloyd will show you what it sounds like.

Following the motto "One thing leads to another”, a wind ensemble has emerged from the ranks of the orchestra and is in rehearsal for a performance of its own.

Andrew Emmett's choir Spirit Song, well-known to regular patrons, for specialising in spiritual music going back centuries, will be part of the program again.

In line with the theme of the concert, Libby Schmidt will perform on the grandest of the instruments, the organ.

The poetry item is in the hands of bush poet Ian Mackay. This will be an interlude of some very serious fun.

People with links to Gympie State High School will be familiar with the name Joy Mahony, the resident school chaplain, who also happens to be blessed with a magnificent voice.

One of her songs will be Hallelujah, and it will be interesting to find out which one of several musical versions she will be singing.

So, reserve Sunday, November 27, 2.30pm, for the final Simply Classical concert for the year, at the usual venue, Saint Patrick's Catholic Church, Gympie.

Adults $15, concession $12, children $6. Afternoon tea will be served after the concert.

CONTRIBUTED