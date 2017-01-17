Computers help keep Gympie Hospital on track

WRITING ON THE WALL: Computer projections will help Gympie Hospital staff keep track of patients at every stage of their treatment, which is good news for staff members Sandra Broderick, Nicole White, Dani Ryan-Mills and (front row at right ) Hong Kim, Jayne Skinner, Mus Marican, (back row) Nick Jones, Lorraine Whitehead and Kelly Buzza.

SUNSHINE Coast Hospital and Health Service (SCHHS) welcomed the New Year at Gympie Hospital with some significant new technology to help with smooth and efficient patient management.

The Patient Flow Manager (PFM) system was rolled out to all Gympie inpatient wards in the lead up to Christmas, providing staff with a convenient digital view of patient status from admission through to discharge.

Gympie Hospital Director of Nursing Nicole White said the state-of-the art technology replaced manual whiteboard views of patient status and current admission care details.

"The PFM system enables staff to access a view of a patient's journey and clinical treatment on a single screen, and it can be securely accessed on any of the hospital's electronic devices such as computers, laptops and i-pads,” Ms White said.

"For our clinical handover sessions, staff view the information electronically on large screens instead of updating whiteboards.

"They can quickly see important patient information such as fall and infection risks, special dietary or other medical requirements, and referral requests.

"Staff can also get a one-screen view of a ward, its current and incoming patients, and bed availability, providing a convenient portal for patient flow and bed management.”

SCHHS Chief Information Officer Barry Mather said innovation was an important part of health care.

"The implementation of new technology such as Patient Flow Manager enables efficiencies, supports a clinical focus on patient care and aligns with the health service strategy for digital health solutions,” Mr Mather said.

"At the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service, we feel it's important for all our sites, and not just the new Sunshine Coast to have the latest.”