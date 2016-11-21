Come and try our beautiful water

SPLASHING FUN: The Wide Bay Burnett region is home to spectacular water features like Rainbow Beach (above) where Patrick Ankjaer is making the most of the cool waters.

AS Chair of the Wide Bay Burnett Regional Organisation of Councils, Gympie Mayor Mick Curran says he and his fellow mayors are hoping to lure as many south-east Queenslanders to the Wide Bay Burnett as possible.

WBBROC has just launched a brochure, map and website pages on the Regional Water Trails of the Wide Bay Burnett.

The Water Trails brochure is the end result of six councils working together, with input from local tourism organisations, to develop a water trail that encourages people to visit the many water features of the region.

Cr Curran said that the Wide Bay Burnett region has magnificent water features, ranging from dams and lakes, to rivers and estuaries.

There is also Fraser Island and the many beaches and fishing spots ranging from Rainbow Beach in the south of the region to Bargara, Burrum Heads, Woodgate and so many more further north.

The brochure demonstrates what councils can do by working together to benefit both the community and local businesses at the same time.

"We are not only trying to lure South East Queenslanders to our amazing region,” Cr Curran added.

"We are also hoping that the brochure will excite residents in our own region and encourage them to be even more active and healthy.

"The dams, rivers, and lakes in the region are great for many activities, including fishing, canoeing, water-skiing and more.

"The coastal areas and Fraser Island are probably better for diving, snorkeling, boating, sailing and stand-up paddle activities, but the options are endless,” Cr Curran said.

The initiative is the first of its type in Queensland, and the State Government has asked if it can use it as a "case study” for other regions to follow.

Find the brochure at Wide Bay Burnett tourism centres or visit www.widebayburnett.qld.gov.au for the online version.