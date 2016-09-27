Cochrane: Tell your councillor your views on controversy

MARY Valley councillor James Cochrane says people concerned about council operations need to make sure their elected representatives know all about it.

The Division 8 councillor says councillors need to know people's views, so they can take action.

But he says the expressions of concern he has heard are enough to justify an inquiry.

He says there is "a high level of angst in the community".

He has already backed a call by Cr Glen Hartwig for an independent inquiry into council staff issues, following the announced departure of engineering director Bob Fredman.

"I have been contacted and approached by many residents in recent weeks concerned about the direction of Gympie Regional Council," he said.

"Many of those residents do not live in Division 8 and although I appreciate and hear their comments, I urge residents with similar issues to make those matters known to their local divisional councillor as well.

"Without all councillors receiving resident contact about issues, it is more difficult to appreciate the level of interest.

"As a councillor who stood for election as a listener to residents and as someone who supports open and accountable local government, I am watching closely the numbers signing the petition calling for an inquiry.

"Those numbers will indicate to me whether residents are dissatisfied.

"If you believe council is on the right path in its operation, do not sign any petition," he said.

"As a councillor elected to be responsible for our community, I need to differentiate between general murmuring by the public about council and genuine community dissatisfaction," he said.