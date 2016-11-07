34°
Coast teen hit by golf club 'toading' fights for life

7th Nov 2016

 A Sunshine Coast teenager struck by a golf club while 'toading' is fighting for life with significant head injuries.

The 13-year-old was struck in the back of the head on Saturday about 7.30pm on a restricted council building site where he was hunting cane toads with friends.

He was knocked unconscious and paramedics had to perform CPR on him at the scene of the incident.

The Maroochydore State High School student was rushed to Nambour General Hospital and later transferred by RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter to Brisbane's Lady Cilento Children's Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Police are not treating the incident as suspicious.

BREAKING: Gunshots and house fire: Arson among 10 charges laid

The Courier Mail was told by a grandmother of one of the boy's friends that his mother was devastated.

"She called my grandson yesterday and she was absolutely distraught," the woman, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Courier Mail.

"We are all pretty shocked. Initially when she called we thought she was talking about a car accident but then when he got off the phone we realised what had happened."

