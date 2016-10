GRINDER INJURIES: Ambulance crews are treating a man who suffered serious lacerations but escaped major injury in a grinder accident at Cooloola Cove.

A COOLOOLA Cove man has had a lucky escape from severe injury after suffering a machinery related injury a short while ago.

The man had an accident with a power grinder and suffered serious lacerations, an ambulance spokesman has confirmed.

Ambulance crews are still on the scene but report the man escaped major injury in the accident.

He is being treated at the scene. More information as it comes to hand.