Clowns to the left, fakers to the right

Social media is awash with reports of clown sightings, a new global trend apparently driven by the desire to scare.

OPINION: In a world engulfed by war, debt, political corruption and climate change it would seem as though adults dressing up as clowns and running around the streets is a more important issue to discuss.

Sadly, though, we're not talking about legitimate artists working hard to bring smiles to the faces of children and adults alike.

What we are dealing with are individuals who, for some reason, think it's funny to roam the streets dressed as clowns, scaring people and being a nuisance.

Unconfirmed reports are now filtering through that Gympie is harbouring several of these larrikins with sightings in Mary St and the old railway station.

Like many of our social trends, the genesis of this fad started in America and is supposed to be a reaction to the latest remake of Stephen King's It, a horror film.

The reality is this kind of behaviour is not funny or endearing, but rather childish, meaningless and redundant.

Put it this way: if you work a full-time job and have kids and responsibilities - or just a life in general - there is no way you are finding the time to dress up as a clown and walk the streets of Gympie.

In saying that, if you do feel the need to exercise your devotion to one of the best writers ever, maybe just do it in the comfort of your own home and let people go about their business without the worry of some person in terrible make-up and a wig frightening the life out of them.

Let's all just remain calm and, like Pokemon GO, this too shall pass.