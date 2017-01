CRICKET WEATHER: Rain held off and overcast conditions gave players welcome relief from heatwave conditions earlier in the weekend, as Gympie's One Mile ovals saw three big games - two One Day finals (A Grade and Reserve) and a big multi-regional over-60s social event.

GYMPIE'S One Mile ovals are the scene of three big cricketing events today.

Rain held off and cloudy conditions gave players relief from earlier heatwave conditions across the region as Valleys and Wests faced each other in their one-day A Grade decider.

At Reserve grade level, the Colts are battling out a one-day final against Rainbow Beach.

And a hard-fought over-60s social game is underway on the third oval, with players from as far as Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast, as well as Gympie.