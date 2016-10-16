Closure of Rainbow landfill moving ahead

The Rainbow Beach landfill is moving closer to closure.

PERMANENT closure of the Rainbow Beach landfill is one step closer to completion with the placement of topsoil on the capped landfill commences.

With the approach of the wet season, 9000sq m of hydro seed will be laid to help provide stability and support, and reduce erosion on the capping material.

Water and Sewage and Waste Management portfolio counsellor Hilary Smerdon said the closure is a great step toward securing the future of estuaries, protected wetlands and the Great Sandy Marine Park.

"The closure of old unlined landfills helps us to progress with new processes and initiatives that significantly reduce our environmental footprint.”

A transfer station was opened at the site in April, beginning the process of stopping waste being landfilled there, with waste from the station being transported to the Bonnick Rd landfill in Gympie.

Capping work has been required for closure of the landfill, along with management of gas emissions, storm-water run-off risks waste material settlement and erosion.

It has also received an impermeable synthetic and drainage layers, in addition to the cover soil also applied.

For further information contact Council on 1300 307 800.