Close call at Rainbow as rough seas endanger swimmers

Lifesavers and beachgoers at Rainbow Beach during the school holidays on December 27, 2016.

ROUGH conditions have almost brought tragedy to Rainbow Beach today, after a young man was swept beyond his depth while swimming.

The 18-year-old man had been bogeyboarding in the flagged area on the main beach when he lost his board.

It was soon clear he was in trouble out behind the waves.

A witness told the Gympie Times a lifesaver immediately rushed out to help the man, and dragged him back to shore with help from a second lifesaver.

"The lifesaver was really quick to respond and I reckon would have got to the fella within three minutes," the witness said.

The man was checked over once he was back safe on the beach, and did not have water in his lungs.

Lifesavers said he was shaken, but otherwise unharmed.

Beach conditions today are choppy, with dumpy waves, and lifesavers urged swimmers to stay between the flags and to know their limits.